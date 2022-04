Coming to the open market for the first time in over a century is the smart, mixed-use retail and residential investment at 8, Main Street, in West Cork’s Skibbereen.

The well updated three-storey building with attic rooms has six overhead suites or one and two-bed self-contained units, likely to be producing about €40,0000 on top of any future income from the vacated ground floor area of 130sq m/1,400 sq ft.

Currently owned by the O’Brien family who have a number of Skibbereen town businesses, including hospitality, No 8 has in recent times been a general shop, a pharmacy trading as Cleary’s, and was for many years known around West Cork as a drapers and as the owner-run Nora Lyons Fashions.

It’s just now for sale, listed with estate agent Liam Hodnett of Hodnett Forde, who doesn’t disclose a firm asking price, but market sources say it’s likely to be valued in the region of €850,000.

File pic of Main Street Skibbereen

Its broadest appeal will be to investors, Mr Hodnett indicates, and he says while it sold before off-market, this is the first time in a century that it has come to the open market.

It’s close to the Permanent TSB Bank and the Credit Union, in the town’s core retail heart, with good footfall and will suit a range of traders, says the selling agent.

“The premise is very well maintained and in a very good state of repair, offering many opportunities in a variety of commercial uses,” says Mr Hodnett, adding that it complies with all planning and fire regulations.

DETAILS: Hodnett Forde 023-8833367