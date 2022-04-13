Marathon sprints off with €9.575m from sale of Eyre Square Shopping Centre, but took  a 25% hit on price hopes

NEW York-based asset management fund Marathon has sold the first of a trio of Irish shopping centres it put on the market last year guiding a combined €90m+ but in separate deals, in Tralee, Waterford and Galway.

But, while Tralee’s Manor West made just over its €55m price guide, with the purchase linked to Kerry property dynamo Pat Crean’s Marlet Group late in 2021, and the sale of Waterford is agreed and advancing, the Galway centre, the cheaper of the three, has been sold off at 25% lower than the guide price/AMV.

Marathon has just sold the Eyre Square Shopping Centre in Galway city €9.575 million, a net initial yield of 9.78% to Davy Investors, via Colliers, after competitive interest from a range of suitors.

However, the sale fell short of the €12.75 AMV it carried when put on the market for the US fund, which had swooped on a number of Irish retail assets post-crash.

Marathon had acquired the Galway centre back in 2015, which was developed by McInerneys in the early 1990s, for close to €23m after it went into receivership, but that purchase at the time included the Penneys unit which was since to them/Primark by Colliers just last year for c €11 million.

The Eyre Square centre is anchored by Dunnes and by Penneys, and co-anchor Penneys is currently doubling its space there to 60,000 sq ft over two floors (see also Penneys expansion plan update in Cork city’s St Patrick’s Street in Planning Notes elsewhere on this page).

It also put the Tralee Manor West Centre on the market in 2021, guiding €55.2 m, having reportedly acquired the 350,000 sq ft Kerry complex in 2014 for €59 million. An agreed sale at €56m was reported in December to the hugely active Martlet Group, headed by Ballyheigue man Pat Crean.

At the same time Marathon offered Waterford’s City Square retail centre via agents Colliers carrying a €24.5m AMV, having acquired it in 2015, for €21m. A sale there is well advanced, it's understood.

During Marathon's ownership, it invested in upgrades, improved entrance/access etc at the central Waterford complex, as it had also done in Galway: Eyre Square had an income of €869,000 pa from its eight let retail units, with a WAULT of approx. 5.67 years to break.

There’s a further c €160,000 income from a number of common area and kiosk units, currently producing €160,000 income, having averaged c €220,000 pa over a five year period.

Colliers’ agent Michele McGarry declined to identify the purchaser of the Eyre Square centre, reported to be Davy investors, and noted “an incoming investor will have an opportunity to immediately increase the rent roll on letting the two vacant units,” as two other units were vacant.

The Galway city centre gets a reported 270,000 visitors a week, and has access to a 450 space car park.

Colliers’ Capital Markets’ Michele McGarry noted “the opportunity saw significant interest from investors, predominantly domestic, given the attractive yield and high profile of Eyre Square Shopping Centre”.

In a further withdrawal from the Irish retail investment market, Marathon also put three Irish retail parks for sale in 2021, in Tallaght, Drogheda and Clonmel, with combined €78m guide.

DETAILS: Colliers International 01-6333700