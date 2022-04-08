 Wild Atlantic Bar is a swell offering on the Wild Atlantic Way 

NOW that the words “Wild Atlantic” are marketing gold, whoever buys the for-sale Wild Atlantic Bar in West Cork can get good leverage out of a phenomenally positive brand image, and make hay on social media, where any mention of the Wild Atlantic Way is an instant hit.

This is good news for whoever buys the bar, for sale with local auctioneer Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates, who is guiding the Beara Peninsula pub at €475,000.

The Wild Atlantic Bar, Adrigole

It’s the third high-profile hospitality move on the peninsula in recent weeks, with the long-vacant and expertly restored Dunboy Castle now set to become a “destination” hotel in the hands of developer Paddy McKillen Jnr and his business partner Matt Ryan of hospitality group Press Up, who bought it for €2.5m.

Dunboy Castle, Beara Peninsula

Also up for sale in an incredible waterfront location is the 16-bedroom Beara Coast Hotel for €1.5m, with Colliers International.

Beara Coast Hotel

The owners, now vendors, of the Wild Atlantic Bar, in Trafrask East, bought the then derelict premises in 2015 and seven years later they have built up what Mr Harrington says is a “powerful business”.

They are selling up not because they want to, but because of other work commitments.

Mike Crowley works fulltime with the Cork Education and Training Board and his wife Kate works part-time with another company. Their four children are grown and pursuing their own careers.

“We dearly love the bar and the people who come here, but we are both in our mid-50s and our children are adults now, doing their own thing, so we had to decide whether to continue to invest or to sell up.

“It’s been a really difficult decision for us. The bar is a core piece of the local community in Adrigole,” Mike says.

It’s a popular venue for parties and functions and Mr Harrington says it’s built up a strong takeaway trade.

Instead of throwing in the towel when Covid arrived, the Crowleys refurbished an adjacent space that had once been a little shop, replacing it with a dining area for 20-30 people. The open plan bar and converted shop now provides seating for 90-95 people while an outside weather-proof beer garden offers 50 more coverings, plus another circa 30 open air.

Weather proof beer garden at the Wild Atlantic Bar, Adrigole

They also hired chef Ian Coughlan, formerly of The Snug, a well-known spot in Bantry, and concentrated on delivering good quality fare. Mr Harrington says they have “propelled the business forward, year-on-year”.

“I would say it’s one of the top-performing establishments of its calibre in West Cork,” Mr Harrington says.

“They have a huge bank of return business and families come from different parts of West Cork and Kerry at weekends to eat there,” he adds.

The premises, which has a “D1” energy rating, has a sizable kitchen/cold room, a prep room, wash up room, sanitation room and storage area.

Downstairs internal accommodation measures 175 sq m and upstairs space is 115 sq m. The site size is approximately 0.75 acres.

Mike says they’ve had loyal support from both punters and staff and that they will continue to run the business until it is in new ownership.

And while they have drawn up plans for visitor accommodation over the bar – more than half a dozen ensuite bedrooms – they have decided to let a new owner decide their own course of action rather than pressing ahead.

“Developing accommodation is the next logical move, but a new owner might have their own ideas,”” he says. A new owner might also chose to grown the business’s online presence as the domain name wildatlanticbar.ie/wildatlanticbar.com has been secured.

Mr Harrington says in light of the bar’s proximity to the Beara Way Walk and Caha Mountain Range “the demand for guest accommodation is surging”.

“The unique location has benefitted enormously in recent years from the Wild Atlantic Way on the doorstep.” Mr Harrington adds that they currently have expressions of interest from the US and the UK, with possible historical links to the area.

The scenic peninsula is hugely popular with domestic and overseas visitors, although trips to Dursey Island at the tip of the peninsula will be limited this year, due to the closure for extensive maintenance of the cable car.

For more information on the Wild Atlantic Bar, contact Denis Harrington Estates 027 51553.