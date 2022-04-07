Land this cafe or gallery catch in the heart of West Cork's Union Hall

A CAFÉ/retail premises in the heart of a scenic West Cork fishing village on the Wild Atlantic Way, part of a coastal backdrop in movies from War of the Buttons to Young Offenders, is up for lease.

Aerial view in 2004 of Union Hall. file picture Denis Scannell

Long associated with the Fuller family who had a retail presence in Union Hall “selling everything from a needle to an anchor,” it’s by the former Fullers Centra which is now operated by Cronins Centra (and hardware) of Ballylickey further west along the N71/Wild Atlantic Way.

Interior

Estate agent Liam Hodnett of Hodnett Forde in Clonakilty is seeking a new tenant for this traditional Main Street property in the scenic village and fishing port, with 600 sq ft of commercial/retail/café space at ground level.

He guides at €1,000 a month for the c 600 sq ft ground floor commercial space, noting it has most recently been used as a cafe/bakery, trading as The Coffee Shop, and says it’s ideal for similar, or tourism/visitor-related uses, including restaurant/gallery/crafts etc.

Mr Hodnett notes Union Hall’s popularity for visitors and holidaymakers, the success of the recently significantly upgraded Dock Bar (previously Moloneys), long-established Dinty’s and the proximity of beaches, coves and Glandore, with Castletownshend further west along the Wild Atlantic Way, while the harbour is known for its fishing fleet, marine activity and boat trips/whale watching among other ventures.

War of The Buttons child-cast reunion at West Cork's Poulgorm Bridge, Union Hall, in 2018. The film was shot in West Cork, directed by John Roberts, and produced by David Puttnam. Pic: Larry Cummins

It's set off the N71 via Leap and the much-photographed Poulgorm Bridge linking to Glandore and which featured in the David Putnam movie War of the Buttons, while Skibbereen and Clonakilty are within 15-20 minute drives in opposite directions.

Details: Hodnett Forde 023-8833367.