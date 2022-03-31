International catering suppliers Nisbets expand in Blarney Business Park

Firm marks 30 years in Ireland with new national distribution centre
JCD Group have secured catering suppliers Nisbets for this 60,000 sq ft building at the Blarney Business Park

Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 00:05
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports

Europe’s largest catering equipment suppliers Nisbets are set to double the scale of their operation in Ireland, having just completed a 61,000 sq ft national distribution centre deal in Cork’s Blarney Business Park, which is set to have over 400,000 sq ft of buildings by year’s end.

In Ireland since 1992, with a Dublin city centre retail presence and Tallaght warehouse plus a HQ in Cork’s North Point Business Point, Nisbets say its plans “underline our commitment to and confidence in hospitality, our team in Ireland, and our desire to help the market transition and recover post the pandemic," says  MD for UK and Ireland Robin White.

Robin White, Nisbets Managing Director for UK and Ireland.
 "We have built a loyal customer base in Ireland and are excited to be able to do even more to support their needs by building a platform for growth through this investment.”

The company has agreed lease terms on the 61,000 sq ft Building 9003 in the 70-acre Blarney Business Park: the multi-million euro investment also sees recruitment for extra staff before opening their national distribution centre with 12m eaves, trade/retail showrooms and offices later this year, and the company has a solid online presence, with 15,000-product range.

Interior before fit-out
Interior before fit-out

Developers are JCD Group: senior portfolio manager Denis Mulcahy said JCD had a 15-year relationship with Nisbets and this deal was an important endorsement of the park which was “becoming a key employment hub for the city which is next to the proposed Park and Ride and Stoneview rail station”. Other occupiers include FedEx, ILC Dover, GLS, DHL and US essential oils maker doTerra.

Having taken over the Blarney Business Park in 2018 JCD Group has completed close to 250,000sq ft of new industrial/office space, upgraded the campus and is developing three further buildings. Agar Commercial Property Consultant’s Ben Pearson represented Nisbets in this significant deal.

DETAILS: www.jcdgroup.ie

