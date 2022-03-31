International catering suppliers Nisbets expand in Blarney Business Park

Europe’s largest catering equipment suppliers Nisbets are set to double the scale of their operation in Ireland, having just completed a 61,000 sq ft national distribution centre deal in Cork’s Blarney Business Park, which is set to have over 400,000 sq ft of buildings by year’s end.

In Ireland since 1992, with a Dublin city centre retail presence and Tallaght warehouse plus a HQ in Cork’s North Point Business Point, Nisbets say its plans “underline our commitment to and confidence in hospitality, our team in Ireland, and our desire to help the market transition and recover post the pandemic," says MD for UK and Ireland Robin White.