International catering suppliers Nisbets expand in Blarney Business Park

"We have built a loyal customer base in Ireland and are excited to be able to do even more to support their needs by building a platform for growth through this investment.”
The company has agreed lease terms on the 61,000 sq ft Building 9003 in the 70-acre Blarney Business Park: the multi-million euro investment also sees recruitment for extra staff before opening their national distribution centre with 12m eaves, trade/retail showrooms and offices later this year, and the company has a solid online presence, with 15,000-product range.