AIB selling trio of Cork branches in Blackrock, Turner's Cross and College Road 

All are offered with vacant possession, and formed part of a tranche of 15 AIB branches in Dublin and Cork whose closures were announced in summer of 2021.
Earlier this week, the Bons Secours group announced further plans for a €300m investment delivering 450 jobs by 2025 in Cork, Dublin, Limerick, Galway and Tralee, with 80 of them ear-marked for Cork across a range of staff.
Next most valuable is likely to be at the junction of Kinsale Road and Pearse Road, Ballyphehane, adjoining a local Mace shop and facing an Aldi.
Meanwhile, what of the price guide on the ex-AIB branch on the salubrious Blackrock Road?
DETAILS: Lisney
021-4275079