Bank of Ireland's Munster HQ is sold for close to €13.5m 

The bank has ten years left to run on its lease at the South Mall location
Bank of Ireland's premises at 32 South Mall, Cork has been on sale since October.

Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 16:38
Tommy Barker

A MUNSTER bank headquarters, No 32 South Mall in Cork city’s moneyed heartland, has just been sold for close to its €13.5m price tag and has been bought by a pension fund.

Cork City’s Bank of Ireland HQ building at 32 South Mall went up for sale in October of last year, being sold by a private investor and was described as a trophy asset. It has an annual return of €864,000, or 5.8% yield for its new owner for the next ten years.

The significant investment transaction closed just yesterday, after a busy six-month sales process that saw several wealthy private buyers compete with financial investment and pension funds, drawn to the attractive yield at a time of negative bank rates.

The buyer’s identity isn’t being disclosed but is understood to be a pension fund.

Selling agents Cohalan Downing, acting jointly with Colliers, yesterday confirmed the sale had now closed out and commented that they had been surprised at the quality of the inquiries and interest in the competitive process which has just concluded.

The 26,000 sq ft profile corner property facing AIB’s HQ at 66 South Mall was built in the 1960s, got a €2m upgrade in the 2000s, and Bank of Ireland has been there for 50 years, on a 25-year lease negotiated in 2007, with ten years left to run in what was described as a blue-chip investment.

Bank of Ireland last year announced plans to close 88 Irish branches, nine of them in Cork, and now has just three Cork city branches, at 70 St Patrick Street and at UCC.

The selling agents described it as one of the most impressive buildings on the South Mall; its vendor/owner since the mid-2000s was a private investor with very extensive development and construction sector interests in Cork city and county.

