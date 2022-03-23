Bank of Ireland's Munster HQ is sold for close to €13.5m 

A MUNSTER bank headquarters, No 32 South Mall in Cork city’s moneyed heartland, has just been sold for close to its €13.5m price tag and has been bought by a pension fund.

Cork City’s Bank of Ireland HQ building at 32 South Mall went up for sale in October of last year, being sold by a private investor and was described as a trophy asset. It has an annual return of €864,000, or 5.8% yield for its new owner for the next ten years.