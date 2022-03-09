Let Fat Face put a smile on your face with €56k a year in rental income

Listed with estate agent Tom Spillane is 7 Henry Street, one of the central trading streets off The Square. It is let to international clothing firm Fat Face, which is based in Britain and has over 200 stores in Britain and Ireland as well as selling online.
The Lane family’s core business is online sales of Aran and Irish knitwear via a number of online and US outlets. They let No 7 to Fat Face about 15 years ago as it continued its expansion in Ireland.
Mr Spillane says his vendors have decided to divest of the investment and he expects interest from locals and from further afield, including those adding to a pension portfolio, given the c €1m AMV and the property’s strong location, with excellent footfall set to return now that Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Meanwhile, the purchase of the Lansdowne Hotel by hoteliers Francis and John Brennan has added extra oomph to the tourism trade.