Let Fat Face put a smile on your face with €56k a year in rental income

Ring of Kerry Fat Face store in prime Kenmare town position: yours for c €1m
7 Henry Street Kenmare investment let to Fat Face for sale for €980,000 AMV via agent Tom Spillane

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 20:00
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports

A prime Kenmare commercial retail property investment has come to market, with a guide price of just under €1m.

Listed with estate agent Tom Spillane is 7 Henry Street, one of the central trading streets off The Square. It is let to international clothing firm Fat Face, which is based in Britain and has over 200 stores in Britain and Ireland as well as selling online.

7 Henry Street Kenmare is being sold for  the Blarney-based Lane family, owners of Erin Country Knitwear
The Lane family’s core business is online sales of Aran and Irish knitwear via a number of online and US outlets. They let No 7 to Fat Face about 15 years ago as it continued its expansion in Ireland.

The property currently achieves a rent of €56,250 pa, since March 2020, with the next review in 2025.

Mr Spillane, who guides at €980,000, says the investment sale leaves the tenants unaffected.

He adds that Fat Face is very happy with its trade and location in Kenmare, describing Henry St as a prime trading area within Kenmare town’s core.

The property is a fairly modern build too, Mr Spillane says, with a total floor space of 4,400sq ft (410sq m) in good condition, over three storeys.

There’s a decent ground floor of 2,450sq ft or 229sq m, with two more overhead floors plus attic (83sq m at first floor, 71sq m at second, and attic of 27sq m) with double frontage to the street.

Henry Street Kenmare where No 7 is for sale as an investment
Mr Spillane says his vendors have decided to divest of the investment and he expects interest from locals and from further afield, including those adding to a pension portfolio, given the c €1m AMV and the property’s strong location, with excellent footfall set to return now that Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.

Other occupiers on Henry Street include cafes such as Maison Gourmet, craft and giftware outlets, bars, boutiques, homeware and hardware shops such as the eclectic and expansive Hallisey’s.

John and Francis Brennan are joined by Paul, a chef in the Lansdowne, and Tasha, the Lansdowne's general manager, as they walk from the Park Hotel Kenmare to their new hotel. Picture: Barry Murphy
 Meanwhile, the purchase of the Lansdowne Hotel by hoteliers Francis and John Brennan has added extra oomph to the tourism trade.

DETAILS: Tom Spillane & Co on 064-6633066

Let Fat Face put a smile on your face with €56k a year in rental income

