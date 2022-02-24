Berry nice: 53 acres for the picking at Rathcooney

The arrival for sale last week of 53 acres of land at Rathcooney, Cork, has put into focus the area’s future strategic growth for residential development.

Plans for over 1,500 homes are either granted or advanced in the planning/SHD pipeline just beyond the North Ring Rd around Ballyvolane, Rathcooney, and the Fox & Hounds landmark hub, with unconfirmed reports of one site with planning for 750 units in place, attracting possible buyer interest at sums in excess of €20m, or €30,000 per housing units, in a low-key market offer.