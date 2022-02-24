Cork Model Farm Road site for homes as religious order's ex-care home comes to the open market

Coming to market with agents Lisney is a 20-bedroomed care home at the city end of the Model Farm Road, opposite the Vailima development of new-builds, where the last remaining detached home was sale agreed prior to Christmas at over its €1.1m guide.
Into this fevered fray, agents Margaret Kelleher and Johnny McKenna of Lisney are selling a former 9,000 sq ft care home on 0.86 acres. It adjoins a separate dwelling with yard onto the Model Farm Road, and has the family-owned Lee Garage to its the western side.
Similarly, this ex-nursing home property may have rental income potential pending redevelopment and zoning is ‘sustainable residential neighbourhoods’ in the Cork City Draft Development Plan 2022-2028. It “boasts enormous development potential, given its location in an established residential area within walking distance of CUH, UCC, and close to MTU, as well as convenient access to the N40 South Ring Rd network”, according to Lisney’s Ms Kelleher.