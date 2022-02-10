Nests for guests in €4m 'tree-star' investment in Cork city's lofty Montenotte 

It’s the latest multimillion-euro phase of development, part of a further €4m spend at the top-rated Montenotte Hotel, by family owners Frankie and Josephine Whelehan.
They first started an initial and imaginative €5m upgrade of the landmark hotel, which is situated high above Cork City, after taking it over fully in 2016. The hotel overlooks Cork’s quays, docklands, suburbs, and Lee river valley, with the views stretching for miles.
More recently the couple (who also developed the niche boutique Wilder Hotel in Dublin) added an in-house cinema, as well as Cork’s coolest room — a panoramic outdoor dining and viewing sun terrace — followed by a rooftop cocktail bar, The Glasshouse (summer 2021) at The Montenotte Hotel .
Here, instead, they’ve thought small, and intimate for their left-of-field, bottom-of-the-garden plans to add the most unique of hospitality spaces to the collection at the Montenotte Hotel — currently rated No 1 out of 35 hotels in Cork by Tripadvisor.
Fully serviced and catered, and like some other European and Scandinavian places offering overnights under trees, the ‘tree-star’ offer will claim eco-credentials, have valet-driven electric golf buggy access for guests to their novel quarters, which will include five “nests”, suspended from trees, while other new additions will be set closer to the ground, or on cantilevered platforms.