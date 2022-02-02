Get your hands on Clonakilty’s Sticky Bun for €1.5k a month

Sticky hands up for the former Sticky Bun cafe on Clon's Rossa Street, available to lease at €1,500 a month

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 19:30
Tommy Barker reports

A CAFE/restaurant lease opportunity has cropped up in one of Ireland's best-loved holiday towns, Clonakilty - at a time of some changes amid other long-established operators.

Up for lease is the former Sticky Bun cafe, in a period mid-terraced centrally-located building at 21 Rossa Street: it's available at €1,500 a month via Mark Kelly of Hodnett Forde, as the operator retired just prior to Christmas.

Betty Brosnans cafe owners the Mehigan family are 'going large' at the former Richy's restaurant nearby in  Clonakilty town centre

It comes available meanwhile as  new owners, the Mehigan family, are finalising work on the former Richy's cafe/restaurant on Wolfe Tone Street, trading up from their smaller cafe business in the town, Betty Brosnans.

File pic of Michael Flatley pictured with Richy Virahsawmy of Richy's Bar & Bistro, Clonakilty, which has now changed hands

And, a new owner/operator Kirbys, are also now successfully in situ at the Whale's Tail restaurant in the Waterfont development where an Aldi is under construction, having bought it from owners Michael and Helen Scully. The new owners have operated a bar/restaurant in Ballinhassig, near Cork Airport and the Kinsale road for a number of years.

Both the Whale's Tail and Richy's restaurants were sold by Sherry FitzGerald O'Neill, for undisclosed sums.

Whale’s Tail Bistro, visitor centre and distillery in Clonakilty. The restaurant has been sold by Waterfront owners Michael and Helen Scully

Meanwhile,  Hodnett Forde are also offering an award-winning 'turn'key' artisan food business in Clonakilty, saying it's extremely well-known and profitable, but declined to publicly identify it.

Separately, one of the country's best known food brands, Clonakilty Black Pudding, has doubled its retail presence by its long-held butcher's shop on Clon's Pearse Street, opening an artisan food hall next to 16 Pearse Street: it follows a multi-million euro investment which saw the firm open a new processing facility and visitor centre on the outskirts of the town in 2017.

DETAILS Hodnett Forde 023-8833367

