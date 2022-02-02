Get your hands on Clonakilty’s Sticky Bun for €1.5k a month

A CAFE/restaurant lease opportunity has cropped up in one of Ireland's best-loved holiday towns, Clonakilty - at a time of some changes amid other long-established operators.

Up for lease is the former Sticky Bun cafe, in a period mid-terraced centrally-located building at 21 Rossa Street: it's available at €1,500 a month via Mark Kelly of Hodnett Forde, as the operator retired just prior to Christmas.