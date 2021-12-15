Landmark Rosscarbery property comes to the market priced at €630,000

Hoping the name The Landmark carries a bit of sway in its sale progress are the vendors of this profile, period building restaurant property on the edge of West Cork’s Rosscarbery, on the main N71 road between Clonakilty and Skibbereen.
Listed with a €630,000 AMV, The Landmark has had at least two bouts of upgrades in the past decade or two, and previously traded as Longfellas, and, before that for decades as Calnans Bar.
Set on the Wild Atlantic Way and with Rosscarbery’s profile continuing to soar, it last changed hands in 2018 (for c €230,000) after water ingress had damaged the interiors and trading had ceased. It was bought by a UK-based family with local Rosscarbery links, but trading even prior to Covid-19 had become sporadic.
It got considerable investment since in the current vendor's ownership, and it’s set less than a mile from Rosscarbery’s Warren Strand and pier, with the village centre up the hill at Tanyard Lane.
A two-storey property on a corner site on the N71 with parking for up to 14 cars, it comprises c 4,300 sq ft of restaurant, cafe/bar, and commercial kitchen with function room, and has three first-floor en suite bedrooms, with scope to add one or two more if a double-height void over the dining room is adapted and floored.
Selling agent is Maeve McCarthy of Charles P McCarthy auctioneers in Skibbereen, who says it has a special restaurant licence, has high-quality finishes, a good quality commercial kitchen, and she describes it as “a turnkey property being sold fully furnished".
The setting is close to the water sports/activity centre on the Lagoon at Rosscarbery, with the village and hinterland noted for several very successful restaurants, the Celtic Ross Hotel is just on the Clonakilty side on the N71, while The Landmark is also set at a junction which leads to coves, beaches, and towards Glandore and Union Hall.
Details: Charles P McCarthy 028-21533