Landmark Rosscarbery property comes to the market priced at €630,000

Hoping the name The Landmark carries a bit of sway in its sale progress are the vendors of this profile, period building restaurant property on the edge of West Cork’s Rosscarbery, on the main N71 road between Clonakilty and Skibbereen.

Listed with a €630,000 AMV, The Landmark has had at least two bouts of upgrades in the past decade or two, and previously traded as Longfellas, and, before that for decades as Calnans Bar.