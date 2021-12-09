Have you a vision for Cork City in 2101?

AFTER the 'blip' of Covid disruption which altered our perception of city living, Irish engineers and other design professionals are being asked to extend their horizons to imagine the future of Cork city, in 80 years time.
Marking the 80th anniversary of Engineers Ireland, the professional body is making the mental leap, another 80 years into the future with a call to share visions of Metropolitan Cork in 2101 in a design competition.
It has called on engineers, architects and landscape architects among other professionals from the built environment for an innovative, creative and sustainable vision, “a reimagination of Cork as a waterside regional city, on the edge of Europe in the future.” The call to vision with sketch/design proposals for a vibrant and healthy city (the time span leapfrogs over the Government's Project Ireland 2040 ambitions, which anticipates Cork's population growing by 50%) has a deadline of Jan 21 for submissions of interest, and a closing date of Feb 18, 2022, for entries.
Separately, Engineers Ireland is also running a student (undergrad and post-grad) design competition “to propose innovative solutions for a future crossing of the River Lee and/or Cork Harbour” for the same time period, into 2101:
It brings to mind the scale of thinking required when Cork Land Use and Transportation Study (LUTS) was first proposed, when Lee tunnels, ring roads, and multiple bridges were just a glint in engineers' eye...and when railway lines were still being closed.
Details: www.engineersirelandcork.ie