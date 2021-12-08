Property investment in AIB and Kerryman heritage building ‘a vote of confidence’ in Tralee

A MUNSTER private investor has paid €1.5 million for a historic Tralee town centre building, which houses The Kerryman newpaper, an AIB commercial bank presence and three apartments.

Getting a return of c 11%, the new owner of 9-10 Denny St has secured the three-storey Georgian period building which earlier had accommodated the National Bank of Ireland (later, the Bank of Ireland) from a private investment consortium who, in turn, had bought it about a decade ago, post-crash in banks and property.

9 10 Denny Street Tralee zerial view with apartments to rear

The building — a listed property built in the early 1800s, on a very intact Georgian streetscape laid out in the early 19th century on the grounds of Tralee castle — was sold by Paul Stephenson of Sherry FitzGerald Stephenson Crean (SFSC), had carried a €1.3m price guide, but sold for a sum over that, likely to be close to €1.5m.

Apartments to the rear of 9-10 Denny Street Tralee earn €29,400 pa

It has a total rental income of €159,400, which includes €29,400 pa from three modern, good quality two- bed apartments built to the rear in the 2000s, and Mr Crean says “it’s being seen as a vote of confidence in Tralee town centre.

“That an investor is buying a property of this size in the town centre is a fantastic indication of the vibrancy of Tralee”, he added.

The Kerryman, which had relocated to ground level of the town property from an industrial estate at Clash is on a 20-year lease from June 2007, with current rent of €60,000 pa, with five-year reviews, while AIB is on a 20-year lease on the first and second floors, from April 2008 paying €70,000 pa, also with five-year reviews and the leases have a break option in year 10.

AIB uses the building for commercial banking primarily, with its main retail presence at the junction of Denny St with 1/2 Castle St.

Extensive architectural studies have been done on the history and future, of the fine Georigan streetscape where many of the buildings were initially private family townhouses before moving to hotel, office and other commercial uses, such as in the amalgamation of Nos 9 & 10.