Property investment in AIB and Kerryman heritage building ‘a vote of confidence’ in Tralee

The building — a listed property built in the early 1800s, on a very intact Georgian streetscape laid out in the early 19th century on the grounds of Tralee castle — was sold by Paul Stephenson of Sherry FitzGerald Stephenson Crean (SFSC), had carried a €1.3m price guide, but sold for a sum over that, likely to be close to €1.5m.
It has a total rental income of €159,400, which includes €29,400 pa from three modern, good quality two- bed apartments built to the rear in the 2000s, and Mr Crean says “it’s being seen as a vote of confidence in Tralee town centre.
