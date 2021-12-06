Jysk to open new unit in Ballincollig alongside relocated Lidl

Work expected to commence early next year
Jysk has opened a number of stores across the country in recent years and will be joined by Australian retail pharmacy Chemist Warehouse.

Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 12:10
Alan Healy

Ballincollig's West City Retail Park is to undergo a €16m investment that will see the expansion and relocation of the Lidl supermarket and arrival of furniture retailer Jysk and Australian retail pharmacy Chemist Warehouse.

Lidl has received planning permission this week for the redevelopment of the existing West City Retail Park on the outskirts of the Cork suburb.

The existing Lidl supermarket will be expanded and relocated within the retail park. Picture: Denis Scannell
The existing Lidl supermarket will be expanded and relocated within the retail park. Picture: Denis Scannell

The supermarket chain said up to 100 jobs will be created across the retail park with hundreds more jobs being created during the construction phase.

The development also has provisions for a coffee shop and a retail unit suited to an electrical showroom or a sports/leisure store.

“We are delighted that Cork City Council have approved our plans and granted us planning permission for this exciting development, and we are keen to commence work early next year," Conor Nagle, Regional Director for Munster with Lidl.

"This plan would see the current retail park, which is vastly underutilised, transformed into a modern and vibrant retail hub for the residents of Ballincollig and the surrounding areas."

