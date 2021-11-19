Well known Kenmare bar and bistro up for sale for €800,000

THE Purple Heather, a well known family-run bar and bistro in the thriving tourist town of Kenmare, is up for sale for €800,000.

The 294 sq m Henry Street premises has been run by the O’Connell family since the 19s0s, starting out as a coffee shop and tea room under the current owner’s mother, Agnes, a professional baker, before expanding into a bar and restaurant.

It comes to market as proprietor Gráinne O’Connell prepares to retire, ending the family’s 60-year association with The Purple Heather, in which her sister, food writer, chef and restauranteur Maura O'Connell Foley was also involved at one point.

In fact the O'Connell association with hospitality in Kenmare has deeper roots than local legends, the Brennan Brothers, owners of The Park Hotel, Kenmare, and the more recent Lansdowne Hotel.

Maura, author of cookbook My Wild Atlantic Kitchen, has been chef/owner of a number of Kenmare restaurants over the years, including opening The Limetree in the ‘80s after converting a local schoolhouse, followed by Packie’s restaurant on Henry Street, after converting her Uncle Packie’s grocery shop, and then the Shelburne Lodge, which she opened to guests in 1996 and continues to run with her husband Tom.

The Purple Heather is for sale as a going concern and Elaine Daly of Sherry FitzGerald Kenmare, who is joint selling agent with M & E Connor-Scarteen, describes it as “a busy spot, very popular for lunch and renowned for its seafood and chowder”.

Lounge

“The premises itself is gorgeous,” she says, adding that it’s a heritage building, constructed from stones left over from the building of the landmark Holy Cross Catholic Church in 1864.

The property has a 56-seater restaurant and bar with full licence on the ground floor and a two-bed apartment overhead, used by the owner as living quarters. The bar is traditional darkwood and burgundy, with a more informal bistro to the rear.

Bar

The 194 sq m ground floor also includes a commercial kitchen, ladies and gents bathrooms and a dry goods store, with various store rooms to the rear which Ms Daly says are “ideal for further development”. She adds that there are examples of apartment developments to the rear of some of the buildings along Henry Street.

The elegant apartment, where the restaurant was located in the ‘60s, complete with piano bar, is approximately 100 sq m and includes a large living room with high ceiling and sash windows, two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen and dining room. The dining room, with lounge area, overlooks a rooftop terrace.

A 422 sq ft attic on the third floor contains a home office. The front facade of the building is listed.

The property, on a total site area of 0.73 acres and with a D1 building energy rating, has 28 ft of shop frontage on Henry Street and extends to Henry Lane at the rear. It’s on the town’s prettiest street, known for its traditional shopfronts and deep archways, and populated by eateries, bars and shops. Ms Daly says some of the contents, linked to the commercial side of the business, are part of the sale.

She describes The Purple Heather as "a gem" and a "prime opportunity to purchase one of the most iconic properties in the heart of Kenmare town".

Kenmare has long established itself as a town with a thriving culinary scene and an excellent reputation for welcoming visitors, with some of the kudos going to the Brennan Brothers, but with the O'Connell contribution stretching back even further, starting with Agnes, who trained as a baker in Fraser’s Tea Shop in Haverstock Hill in London, before opening her own business in Kenmare, evolving from cake shop to tea room, to restaurant, to bar and bistro.

Vendor Gráinne O'Connell says back in the day “it was open day and night, seven days a week”.

Enquiries: Sherry FitzGerald Kenmare 0646641213 & Connor Scarteen 0646641263