Tale of two cities: €50m sought for 27 acres in north Dublin, and €20m+ for 73 acres in Cork's Ballincollig

AS word is awaited on a c €20m+ Cork land sale of 73 acres with scope for c 800 homes near Ballincollig at Maglin, a smaller mixed use North Dublin landbank comes to the open market, guiding €50 million for 27.3 acres and with potential for a major development of over 1,800 homes.

Listed with agent Savills is a landbank near Donaghmede, a mile from the sea in north Dublin at Clongriffin, associated with Gannon Properties since the early 2000s and being sold by them, linked to Nama, being offered via agents Savills.