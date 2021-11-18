Tale of two cities: €50m sought for 27 acres in north Dublin, and €20m+ for 73 acres in Cork's Ballincollig

Multi-million euro residential development land options at Clongriffin, Dublin,  and Maglin, Cork
Lands at Maglin Ballincollig

Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 10:00
Tommy Barker

AS word is awaited on a c €20m+ Cork land sale of 73 acres with scope for c 800 homes near Ballincollig at Maglin, a smaller mixed use North Dublin landbank comes to the open market, guiding €50 million for 27.3 acres and with potential for a major development of over 1,800 homes.

Listed with agent Savills is a landbank near Donaghmede, a mile from the sea in north Dublin at  Clongriffin,  associated with Gannon Properties since the early 2000s and being sold by them, linked to Nama, being offered via agents Savills.

The site, served by a rail line and the DART with longer-term LUAS links propose, is nearly 10kms from the city centre, and  was the focus of a masterplan for over 3,000 homes, first drafted in 2003, and with a number of elements now delivered.

The sale offer, known as  Project Capital North, includes FPP for 22,700 sq m of commercial  development, a 209-bed hotel, and  1,823 residential units.

Meanwhile, in Cork, agents CBRE are understood to be progressing 

a major land deal at  Maglin, Ballincollig, with 62 of the 73 acres offered zoned for medium density development, capable of taking up to or over 800 homes.

Sources close to the deal, which had a date of late October for offers and which may have attracted a late flurry of extra activity,  dismissed local reports that the  land could vastly surpass the €20m guide, but keen interest was shown, with the likes of O'Flynn Group, O'Callaghan Properties and Murnane & O'Shea already very active in the greater Ballincollig area.

