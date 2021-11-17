Apartments, nail bar and €47k a year income all on offer at Kinsale rebuild for  €625,000

A FULLY rebuilt Kinsale town mixed property investment is for sale with a €47,000 a year income stream, and a €625,000 guide price/AMV.

Listed with estate agent Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing is No 24 Lower O’ Connell Street, just a row or a street back from Kinsale's Pier Road, near the marina, yacht club, Trident Hotel and the Shearwater apartment scheme.

No 24's a three-storey over lower ground floor building of c 2,050 sq ft, rebuilt from the ground up nearly 20 years ago.

It's fully let, with the tenants unaffected by the anticipated sale, and is in excellent order inside and outside, says Mr Olden and is being sold via private treaty as an investment with a 7.5% return offered to its next owner.

One of the two apartments

No 24 has close to 550 sq ft at each of its four levels, and comes with a lower ground floor one-bed apartment of 549 sq ft, a main street level commercial unit of 549 sq ft let to a nail bar/beauty salon, and on the two uppermost level is a three-bed duplex apartment of 969 sq ft, with one of its three bedrooms en suite.

The income breakdown sees the Nail & Beauty Salon bringing in €1,250 a month, or €15,000 pa; the one-bed apartment earns €1,195 a month or €14,340 pa, while the three-bed duplex yields €1,500 a month or €18,000 pa.

Apart from the €47k current income, a new owner has scope in the future to part occupy a section in a location said by No 24's selling agent to be in “a most attractive residential location, near the marina, excellent restaurants, shops, cafés and pubs.

Interior

He added that it has been finished to a high standard throughout, and comes with a street presence and side access off Lower O'Connell Street to an enclosed rear yard, behind the Shearwater apartment scheme.

No 24 comes to the investment market shortly after Kinsale's No 71 Lower O’Connell Street came for sale, with a €560,000 AMV quoted by Keane Mahony Smith.

71 Lower O'Connell Street Kinsale via KMS

No 71 earns €31,500 pa on a short lease, and is a three-storey building of 2,380 sq ft, also fully rebuilt c 20 years ago with one parking space and roof terrace, with scope to convert its upper floor into residential accommodation for a mixed-use investment.

DETAILS: Cohalan Downing 021-4277717, Keane Mahony Smith 021-4270311.