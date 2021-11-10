Land sale to the fore at  Old Head of Kinsale, near beaches, and golf,  for 'just' €380k

Fore sale: 26 acres by the Old Head of Kinsale, beaches and the Speckled Door certain to be driven out of bounds at Lisney December 10 auction with a €14k an acre land average no handicap 
Old Head of Kinsale with golf course in and lighthouse in the foreground, with Lispatrick land for sale on the second land section by the Speckled Door

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 17:00
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports

THERE'S a golden sheen now to the area around a small farmholding land sale of 26.5 acres near one of Ireland's most famous landmarks the Old Head of Kinsale, and beaches.

The farm/land at Lispatrick Old Head, Kinsale
But, in advance of an online auction prior to Christmas,  the selling agents Lisney Cork  are downplaying the stellar appeal of the location, and pitching it very modestly at local farm values of c €14,000 an acre.

Given the setting, though, locals and farmers may very well face bidding competition from other parties prepared to take a  punt on longer-term value: after all, it's on the last leg of the road out to the Old Head of Kinsale Golf Club, ranked in the World Top 100.

Looking back from the clubhouse down the 18th at the Old Head Golf course outside Kinsale
That spectacular course, on 180 acres by the lighthouse,  is patronised  by the very rich and famous, many of whom will pass by this roadside-set land offer of 26 acres.

Those that don't drive this block of land at  Lispatrick by the Speckled Door pub and restaurant en route from Kinsale, Killarney and Cork Airport will fly over it by helicopter, as one of the world's most spectacularly-sited courses  gets drop in business from the air via helicopters on a daily basis, and peak seasonal green fees rise to €375 a player.

Auctioneer Johnny McKenna of Lisney Cork is to sell by online auction in a month's time, December 10 and gives a guide of €380,000, describing it as

good quality agricultural land, laid out in one block and currently under grass.

A lifeguard keeping watch on the swimmers on the beach at Garrylucas, Garrettstown, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan
A lifeguard keeping watch on the swimmers on the beach at Garrylucas, Garrettstown, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

It has access from the R604 and frontage to its northern boundary, which links Ballinspittle and the Garretstown beach Garrylucas and has a further 128m frontage along its eastern boundary, the road to the links golf course, and the Lusitania museum/signal tower.

It's near some housing clusters, beaches and bays, as well as the long-established Speckled Door hospitality venue, about six miles from Kinsale and three from Ballinspittle, with the start/end point of the acclaimed Wild Atlantic Way in Kinsale itself.

"Given the quality and location of the property, we  expect the level of interest will be strong from parties seeking to extend existing landholdings, hobby farmers and the equestrian community," comments Mr McKenna.

They may well have bidding competition from further afield, and from left-of-field.

Details: Lisney  021 4275079

