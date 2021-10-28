Cork city centre apartment bundle for sale at €2.65m

HOT on the heels of the arrival to market of 10 apartments at Cork city's Lancaster Gate for €4.2m, another apartment bundle is now up for sale, at Copley Hall, with the lower price tag of €2.65m.

Nationally, investment is strong in the private rented sector (PRS), according to estate agents Lisney’s Q3 report, albeit in Cork investment was in mixed-use and office space in Q3.