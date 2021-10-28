Cork city centre apartment bundle for sale at €2.65m

HOT on the heels of the arrival to market of 10 apartments at Cork city's Lancaster Gate for €4.2m, another apartment bundle is now up for sale, at Copley Hall, with the lower price tag of €2.65m.
Nationally, investment is strong in the private rented sector (PRS), according to estate agents Lisney’s Q3 report, albeit in Cork investment was in mixed-use and office space in Q3.
At Copley hall, 10 apartments are for sale - seven two-beds (667 sq ft - 990 sq ft) and three one-beds (495 sq ft).
The single lot is being sold with the benefit of existing tenancies and Lisney selling agents Laura Pratt and Edward Hanafin say current total rental income is €163,848, with €178,476 achievable once the one vacant apartment in the lot - kept empty for viewings - is rented.
The agents say it “will appeal to investors seeking a secure rental income”.
Lisney is quoting a guide sale price of €2.65m, "which will give an investor a net initial yield of 6.45% after standard acquisition costs", the agents say.
The guide price equates to an average of €265,000 per unit. The Property Price Register records the most recent sale of a Copley Hall apartment at €283,000 in September, for two-bed No 20.
The 10 fully furnished, city centre apartments, part of a lot of 32, are within a short walk of South Mall, Patrick Street, City Hall and the train and bus stations, as well as a range of services and amenities. Cork School of Music and the College of Commerce are also close by.
Basement car spaces are part of the sale.
More information: Lisney Tel: 0214275079. Email EHanafin@lisney.com or lpratt@lisney.com