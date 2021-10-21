Tearoom given the Brennan brothers treatment is up for sale 

A POPULAR tea room revitalised following intervention by indefatigable hospitality gurus the Brennan Brothers is up for sale on the Waterford Greenway for €750,000.

The property, Kiersey’s Bar and Tea Rooms, on Main Street Kilmacthomas, which featured in RTÉ’s At Your Service series in 2017, consists of a café/restaurant fronting onto Main Street which can accommodate up to 30 diners, a kitchen, bakery, outside courtyard capable of seating up to 80 customers, a bar (1012 sq ft) that can seat up to 50, as well as a four-bed apartment overhead, with bathroom, kitchen and living area and a separate overhead commercial space.

Café

Bar

Courtyard

A new cold room and store has been built to the rear of the bar and adjoining the courtyard. The courtyard measures approximately 1,500 sq ft.

When John and Francis Brennan visited in 2017, the premises hadn’t been touched in a decade. It was given a complete overhaul during the series.

Hoteliers John and Francis Brennan who oversaw an overhaul at Kiersey’s Bar and Tea Rooms, Kilmacthomas after their visit in 2017.

Selling agent Regina Mangan of Liberty Blue Estate Agents said all of the contents are included in the sale, “from the teaspoons, to the beds, cookers and tables, etc”.

“It’s all there, for the price of a three-bed semi-d in Dublin’s Booterstown,” Ms Mangan said.

The recently upgraded 1,000 sq ft apartment is currently let out for €15,000 per annum, with a short term lease in place in case a new buyer wants the option of living above the business. All four bedrooms are doubles.

A separate upstairs commercial space (two treatment rooms, bathroom, sunroom and storage, approx 400 sq ft) is rented to a beautician, whose tenancy is unaffected by the sale, and generating an annual income of €6,000.

The overall internal square footage of the premises, including commercial and residential, is 3,660 sq m (340 sq m)

Kiersey’s bar dates back to the 1950’s and has been run by the current owners since 2005.

Ms Managan said the combination of residential and commercial will make it attractive to buyers who want to live close to their business.

“The apartment could potentially make a lovely home for the new business owners,” she said.

Kiersey’s Bar and Tea Rooms is at the heart of Kilmacthomas Village, which Ms Mangan describes as “the epicentre of the Greenway”. As a result, it is well-positioned to make the most of the passing tourist trade. Ms Mangan said approximately 120 lunches were served there last Saturday and that Kiersey’s had “enjoyed three months of great trade over the summer”, thanks to a healthy footfall.

The Greenway is a major recreational facility between Waterford City and Dungarvan, with visitor numbers surpassing 280,000 in 2019.

The Railway Viaduct at Kilmacthomas which is now part of the Waterford greenway. Picture: Dan Linehan.

Kiersey’s is also a popular venue among local residents and is hired for christenings, retirements and funerals, Ms Managan said, adding that car parking is also available.

More information: Contact Regina Mangan Tel: 051858182 or email regina@libertyblue.ie