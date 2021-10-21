Key Patrick's Street site comes to the market in Cork with €3m pricetag

A prime Cork city centre retail investment in the heart of St Patrick’s Street is for sale as an investment, with a €3m price guide, and a current rental income of €215,000, but with a lease expiry/renewal date beckoning.

Fresh to market is 43/44 St Patrick’s Street, let to the very long-established health food and supplements chain and franchise Holland & Barrett, which has three other Cork outlets, at Mahon Point, Wilton, and Blackpool.

Founded in the UK in 1870, Holland & Barrett is now trading in 16 countries and online, with over 1,300 physical stores internationally under its care.

By far the largest of its four Cork outlets is on St Patrick’s Street, where it has occupied the double unit 43/44 since the early 2000s, totalling some 7,000sq ft, with 3,000 sq ft at ground-floor level.

Before Holland & Barrett’s tenure, the double unit was familiar to generations of Corkonians as Saxone Shoes, and it is now being offered for sale as an investment property by owners Aviva via estate agent Isobel O’Regan of Savills Cork with the €3m guide.

She describes it as “a prime retail investment opportunity, strategically positioned on St Patrick’s Street, Cork City’s main shopping thoroughfare”.

Among the retailers on the street, Ms O’Regan name-checks the likes of Brown Thomas, H&M, River Island, Penneys, and Dunnes Stores “to name a few”.

“Securing a footprint of this scale and size in the city centre is difficult to achieve,” she adds. “The imposing shop front creates a significant impact on the streetscape and we anticipate this will be an attractive opportunity for investors, particularly given the current competitive rental base and quality tenant.”

It’s on the same side of the street as Penneys, where a major redevelopment and expansion is proposed at Nos 27-34 (see Planning Notes update this week) and also in train is a major refurbishment of the ground floor of the former Victoria Hotel, vacated by Monsoon by owner Joe Donnelly.

He’s integrating the old Monsoon unit into adjoining space, to create a new 4,500sq ft ground-floor premises with significant exterior upgrades promised. Letting agents for the new unit (to be ready by early 2022) at the Victoria corner building on St Patrick’s Street and Cook St to face the expanded Penneys, are Savills Cork and Bannon.

While major spaces to fill on St Patrick’s Street include Debenhams, and large units at Opera Lane, there are “conversations going on about lettings, it’s getting them into deals is the next step”, says agent Lia Dennehy of Savills, who located Dubray Books into the 5,000sq ft amalgamated unit at 83-85 St Patrick’s Street, acting for Davy, while James Quinlan of Bannon acted for Dubray.

Dubray Books’ arrival was one of the cheerier deals on ‘Pana’ in recent months, helping to temper perspectives of wholesale vacancies on Cork’s foremost retail boulevard as the retail sector continues to evolve post-lockdowns, and following on from still-evolving online/hybrid shopping models.

Separately, due to relocate from their premises at 113-115 St Patrick’s Street are booksellers and newsagents Eason (who acquired Dubray Books two years ago).

Eason has been actively looking for a smaller Cork City foothold but has yet to confirm a new, replacement presence.

Multi-brand luxury retailer Flannels, part of the Fraser Group controlled by Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley, is set to move into 113-115 St Patrick’s Street, next year facing Debenhams.