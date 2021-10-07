US hotel chain with golf focus drives c €45m in Northern Ireland, with Republic moves par for their growth curve 

Major PGA and American football stars among quiet investor in Nashville-based AJ Capital Partners who have landed a first hotel deal on the island of Ireland
Sold for an unconfirmed €45m+: Northern  Ireland's Slieve Donard Hotel and Spa Resort, via agents CBRE. Might similar in the south be targeted next by US chain which has been expanding in the UK and, now, the North of Ireland

Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 18:15
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports

IRISH golf resorts are expected to come under the purchasing spotlight of an expansionist US-based hospitality operator after its €45m+ swoop on the prestigious  Slieve Donard Resort and Spa in Northern Ireland.

Nashville-based AJ Capital Partners, which includes  a number of major sport stars in the world of PGA golf and American football among its investors, owns 40 hotels in the US and more recently in the UK: it has just done a quiet deal for an unconfirmed Stg£40m+ on

Slieve Donard, which neighbours the Royal County Down Championship Links golf course.

Slive Donard had been owned for half a century by Northern Ireland's powerfl Hastings Hotel, who were targeted and approached to sell in this instance by Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners.

The company has already acquired six UK hotels in the past three years, and can be expected now to train its eyes south of the border, indicates  estate agent Paul Collins, Head of Hotels at CBRE Ireland, who acted for Hastings Hotels in this off-market deal, with Arthur Cox, and PwC.

It's the largest hotel deal in the North for some time, and one of the largest ever outside of Dublin on the island of Ireland, with sources there putting the likely value at c Stg£40m.

CBRE's Mr Collins said AJ Capital operated two hotel brands, the Graduate, set by prestigious universities such as Oxford and Cambridge, and Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts, linked with distinguished golfing destinations with current properties located in the home of golf, Scotland's St Andrew's, North Berwick and Troon.

He described  the Slieve Donard Resort and Spa as "a trophy asset and is the largest hotel in Northern Ireland outside of Belfast."

Some of the largest hotel sale deals outside of Dublin in recent years have been linked to golf courses, such as Fota, Castlmartyr and Doonbeg in Clare, while other Irish trophies such as Killarney hotels, others in Leinster and castle estates with parklands and golf nearby might also catch the eye of the Nashville-based wooing chain.

AJ Capital Partners CEO and Founder Ben Weprin said they were honored to welcome Slieve Donard Resort & Spa to their Marine & Lawn collection, saying "it’s a tremendous responsibility and honor to be the next steward of this timeless asset.

"The Hastings family has held that distinction for nearly 50 years and we plan to carry and uphold the tradition and spirit of this iconic property and connect it with our existing assets to create a collection unparalleled in the golf world.”

