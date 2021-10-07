Dubray Books opens a new chapter for Cork's St Patrick St

Naysayers who claim the writing is on the wall for retail in Cork City can take it as read that it is not — a new bookstore is on the way to take up a prime position on St Patrick Street.

Dubray Books, with outlets in Dublin, Galway, and Wicklow, is set to open on main street in good time for the Christmas market at Nos 83-85, next door to Golden Discs and on the corner of Carey’s Lane, where, two years ago, Collins Bookshop closed after 30 years, when its publishing business was acquired by Gill Books.

Susan Walsh, Dubray Books marketing manager, said it is due to open in November across the first two floors of the four-storey building, with the remaining floors earmarked for offices and storage. There are no details yet on the number of jobs it will create.

Ms Walsh said Dubray “has long aspired to open in Cork”.

“The thriving arts scene, wealth of local writing talent, and a strong publishing tradition in the city makes it an obvious choice for a bookseller that enjoys engaging with its community,” Ms Walsh said.

She said Dubray chose St Patrick Street because it wanted a city-centre location on par with its flagship store on Dublin’s Grafton Street. “The size and historical aspect of this beautiful building fit the bill perfectly.”

Ms Walsh said Dubray already has a strong online customer base in Cork and opening a bookshop would have “the added benefit of the personal recommendations and the expertise of the Dubray booksellers in person”.

Letting agent Lia Dennehy of Savills said Dubray has taken out a 10-year lease on the 5,000 sq ft building, She described the move as “a vote of confidence in the city”, which is soon to lose its flagship Eason store, with multi-brand luxury retailer Flannels, part of the Fraser Group, set to move into 113-115 St Patrick Street.

In 2018, the city lost its oldest independent bookstore, Liam Ruiséal. Ms Dennehy said Dubray Books “is a fantastic letting for the city”.

“It’s an Irish brand and we haven’t had a national brand like that come into the city for a long time, so it shows strong confidence in Cork.”

She said Dubray had been looking for a suitable premises for a while and it was great to see that Covid-19 had not scuppered its interest.

Nos 83-85 St Patrick Street, owned by Davy Stockbrokers, were completely revamped in 2016/2017, with the façade preserved but the remainder rebuilt from new, Ms Dennehy said.

The arrival of a new bookshop to the city centre — which already has UK chain Waterstones and independent Cork bookstore Vibes and Scribes — is a departure from the sports store-style offerings that have tended to dominate of late.