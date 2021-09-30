Up to €1bn in deals done over decades by one of Munster's largest independent property agencies Cohalan Downing

One of the longest-established Cork estate agencies, Cohalan Downing, with 42 years presence in the city centre, has moved its professional offices.

The company has moved from a slender, tall four-storey period building it had leased from a private investor at 88 South Mall to a rebuilt modern, mid-terraced building across the Mall.

Exterior view of the reconstructed 14 South Mall

Privately, the company which is one of Munster’s largest independently-owned property firms reckons that up to, or over, €1bn in property transactions had been conducted via No 88, given very strong development lands sales in the 2000s (over €100m in one short period in 2005, according to Irish Examiner records) and many thousands of houses, including large new residential developments, over several decades.

Following a rebrand last year, Cohalan Downing has taken c 2,800 sq ft at ground and first floor of No 14 South Mall, opposite the Imperial Hotel, moving over in recent weeks.

The new offices at No 14 have a strong profile, with stone and brick façade added by its private investor owner who acquired it in the 2000s and substantially reconstructed it.

It had previously been known for decades at a city base for Rank Xerox, and later was occupied by Grant Thornton after it arrived in Cork city in 2013: Grant Thornton has since relocated to a penthouse suite at Penrose Dock.

The Cohalan Downing business was established in 1979, currently employs 13 people and has two of its founding partners, Maurice Cohalan and Malcolm Tyrrell still active on a day-to-day basis, each with family members involved in its current activities and future growth.

Cohalan Downing MD Brian Olden said “we had 42 wonderful years at 88 South Mall, but needed to move to accommodate a growing business, in commercial and residential agency, together with our large valuation department.”

“We’ve a strong, recognised brand, and a strong reputation too both for practical advice and honesty. Our move, and decision to increase our presence and profile in the heart of the South Mall has gone down very well with clients, suppliers and the business community,” Mr Olden added.

Details: Cohalan Downing 021-4277717