Perks for developers?  2.5-acre Perks' funfair site in heart of Ardmore village goes up for sale for €1.5m

Locally based estate agent Brian Gleeson — who denies he’s a killjoy in this instance — is offering a truly rare 2.5-acre zoned site in Ardmore on behalf of vendor Russell Perks, a family surname known nationally and internationally, with Perks family members also running a complex that has been in Youghal since 1939.
Ardmore’s Perks too has been running for decades, running right up to this year, and also has links to a Perks in Galway.
Home to the five-star Cliff House Hotel (currently seeking planning permission for expansion) and its Michelin-starred restaurant The House, Ardmore has a permanent population of more than 500, multiplying in numbers at holidays, and is an end point of the new St Declan’s Way pilgrims’ trail, dubbed Ireland’s Camino.