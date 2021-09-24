Perks for developers?  2.5-acre Perks' funfair site in heart of Ardmore village goes up for sale for €1.5m

Scenic West Waterford seaside village site is set to go from fun, fun, fun  to funding for development
Perks Site Ardmore Waterford is for sale for €1.5m via local agent Brian Gleeson. Pic Karen Dempsey

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 11:00
Tommy Barker reports

It looks like the end of one merry-go-round, and the start of another for a fun institution in west Waterford’s seaside village of Ardmore.

A site up for sale in the very heart of the award-winning village, which has hosted a funfair for generations, is on offer, with scope to add a whole new street quadrant to the thriving coastal and holiday community.

Locally based estate agent Brian Gleeson — who denies he’s a killjoy in this instance — is offering a truly rare 2.5-acre zoned site in Ardmore on behalf of vendor Russell Perks, a family surname known nationally and internationally, with Perks family members also running a complex that has been in Youghal since 1939.

Beach scene in Ardmore, Co Waterford in June 2021.
Beach scene in Ardmore, Co Waterford in June 2021.

Ardmore’s Perks too has been running for decades, running right up to this year, and also has links to a Perks in Galway.

However, the funfair grounds at Duffcarrick, Ardmore, are now up for grabs, guided at €1.5m by Mr Gleeson, who describes it as exclusive and “an exciting opportunity to design and create an extension to Ardmore’s Main Street.”

He adds that there’s already developer interest in the opportunity, which he expects to translate into bidding very shortly.

The 2.5 acres is on the main approach road into Ardmore and leading to the blue-flag beach, with a corner setting and a high profile.

Utterly central, and central to the award-winning village’s bustling tourism season, it is zoned Village Centre, suitable for a medium density residential development, in the current development plan.

The size and scale at 2.5 acres might also allow for mixed development, including commercial/retail/tourism uses.

View from Cliff House Hotel, Ardmore
View from Cliff House Hotel, Ardmore

Home to the five-star Cliff House Hotel (currently seeking planning permission for expansion) and its Michelin-starred restaurant The House, Ardmore has a permanent population of more than 500, multiplying in numbers at holidays, and is an end point of the new St Declan’s Way pilgrims’ trail, dubbed Ireland’s Camino.

DETAILS: Gleeson Property 058 44200

