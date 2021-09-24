Fire safety campus set for new spark of life in Ringaskiddy

An intriguing property mix, which has literally played a life-saving role in Cork Harbour and beyond for over two decades, is for sale, primed for new life, in the heart of Ringaskiddy.

Fresh to market at a €1.2m guide is the Castlewarren Safety Centre, a purpose-built campus with HQ building and training centre on 1.67 acres used by the fire safety training company Cantwell & Keogh, which includes senior, former, and retired fire service personnel among the principals.

The Castlewarren campus has provided training for emergency response teams across the pharma, industry, and marine sectors, including dealing with fire, explosions, and evacuations in a range of hazardous sectors.

The company, founded in 1991, designed and built this facility in 2001. It has been used as an emergency response facility by fire services, local authorities, government agencies, and a range of multinational industry clients, from Cork’s expansive pharma sector to national and international clients.

As the company’s focus shifts, the complex is being put up for sale. It is adaptable to a range of uses and in a key harbour setting, with Port of Cork’s main business activity increasingly concentrated on Ringsaskiddy, says estate agent Rob Coughlan of Cohalan Downing.

He says it’s set close to the imminent new M28 Ringskiddy access roundabout at Barnahely.

Cohalan Downing says the modern property is adaptable, comprising a main HQ-style office block of 4,500sq ft, which is two-storey.

There is also a 5,000sq ft building for fire training, which includes a reproduction three-storey house and ship deck, bulkhead, and ship-to-shore structures.

It’s all purpose-designed for confined space training for emergency response personnel in realistic, simulated, emergency/fire response training and exercises.

The site, zoned for industry, has further development scope (subject to the necessary approvals), is close to a raft of pharma plants, while the surrounding land is part of the IDA’s strategic land bank, actively marketed to overseas investment.

Agent Rob Coughlan suggests that apart from the existing offices, there’s a height precedent set for further development and notes the entire mix, on 1.67 acres with services and parking, is being offered with vacant possession.

“Firmly in the mind of the design team for the main building was ease for conversion to alterative office/administrative uses at a point in the future. As such, the Castlewarren campus may easily be converted to more general commercial uses by the next occupiers, if required,” says Mr Coughlan.

