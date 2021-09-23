Shop and residence for sale in busy West Cork village

A period property, comprising a former shop, a private home, outbuildings, and deep site — all facing the water towards Glandore at picturesque Union Hall in West Cork — is new to market.
Offered by estate agent Ray O’Neill of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill as a residential and commercial development opportunity, it is a traditional former grocery and hardware shop, located at Listarkin in the very core of vibrant fishing and tourism village Union Hall.
Mr O’Neill guides the 3,000 sq ft, two-storey building with annexes at €575,000.
It has possible scope for further residential development given the site’s depth and gardens.
Similarly, Mr O’Neill suggests it has clear potential for a mixed-use/ tourist-related business to include cafe/restaurant and holiday lets “or other uses combined with a home of character in one of West Cork’s most scenic and popular holiday destinations”.
With a strong indigenous population plus large swell in summer and holiday seasons as well as a role as major fishing/seafood export port, Union Hall has already seen several local commercial businesses investing.
The property is facing an inner harbour lagoon in the village, part of an historic streetscape, with Union Hall off the N71 in Glandore Harbour, half way between Clonakilty and Skibbereen.
Accommodation currently includes a spacious former retail shop/hardware store, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, study, five bedrooms, bathroom and attached stores at ground level.
There’s also a detached garage/workshop accessed off the street via double gates.
“The location on the Wild Atlantic Way, with the sea being just across the street, offers a unique opportunity to adapt to a different lifestyle,” suggests auctioneer Ray O’Neill.