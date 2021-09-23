Shop and residence for sale in busy West Cork village

A period property, comprising a former shop, a private home, outbuildings, and deep site — all facing the water towards Glandore at picturesque Union Hall in West Cork — is new to market.

Offered by estate agent Ray O’Neill of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill as a residential and commercial development opportunity, it is a traditional former grocery and hardware shop, located at Listarkin in the very core of vibrant fishing and tourism village Union Hall.