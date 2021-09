At a time when several of Cork City’s larger property agencies with strong commercial profiles are on the move to new offices on the South Mall, one national agency, Lisney, confirms four new appointments at their own office at 1 South Mall.

Returning to his native city, after a spell in Dublin with another national/international branded firm, is Johnny McKenna, a chartered surveyor. He joins Lisney’s expanding team, working in commercial agency and valuations.

Mr McKenna has an MSc in real estate from Technological University Dublin, and is a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) and Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He’s second generation SCSI, as his father, the surveyor and valuer Michael McKenna, is a former Munster president of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.

Joining on a year-long placement are Cathal Ryan and Oliver Pearson, as part of their Limerick Institute of Technology BSc (Hons) degree studies in property valuation and management.

Cork-based directors Edward Hanafin and Lisney national chairperson, Margaret Kelleher, say the duo “will gain experience in valuations, research, and commercial and residential agency during their tenure into 2022”.

Also moving to the Cork office is the experienced Declan O’Brien, joining Lisney’s property management division as a property manager. Mr O’Brien has worked as a commercialisation account manager and consultant within the Irish and UK markets, and has considerable experience in finance and asset restructuring, having worked with Permanent TSB.

Now responsible for the management of a portfolio of commercial properties in Cork, his most recent experience was in retail commercialisation with Asset Space Ltd in London. He has a BSc in real estate and property management from the University West of England, as well as a professional QFA diploma in financial advice.

Details: Lisney, 021 4275079