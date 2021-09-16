Hot dawg: Cork investment property will have buyers on a roll

FANCY a sausage roll with your rent roll?
Check out the investment menu at Cork's No 14 Winthrop Street, where a building occupied by gourmet sausage firm O'Flynn's for a hot-food offer has been bossing street food since 2010.
Listed with a €950,000 AMV with Savills estate agent Chris O'Callaghan is the four-storey, 1,1516 sq ft building by the GPO, opposite the Long Valley Bar and next to the charming Winthrop Arcade: it's on one of Cork's busiest footfall streets, off Oliver Plunkett Street with several food offers and has a hugely busy McDonalds at the far end by St Patrick's Street.
No 14 Winthrop Street is offered with approved food use by the City Council, and is being sold with its high-profile tenant (who also wholesale their branded meats via local supermarkets, Musgraves/SuperValu and Centras) in place.
Family-owned O'Flynn Food Company, with a business going back to 1921 and also in the legendary English Market, are on a 20-year upward-only lease from Feb 2010 at a passing rent of €70,000 pa, and do both sit-down and takeaway food at No 14.
The investment sale equates to a NIY/return of 6.74%.
Savills' Chris O'Callaghan says the sale offers investors "the potential to secure a property with a superb pitch and profile, over eight years income certain, an upward only rent review clause, and a tenant that continues to grow and expand their business.”
