Hot dawg: Cork investment property will have buyers on a roll

FANCY a sausage roll with your rent roll?

Check out the investment menu at Cork's No 14 Winthrop Street, where a building occupied by gourmet sausage firm O'Flynn's for a hot-food offer has been bossing street food since 2010.

Listed with a €950,000 AMV with Savills estate agent Chris O'Callaghan is the four-storey, 1,1516 sq ft building by the GPO, opposite the Long Valley Bar and next to the charming Winthrop Arcade: it's on one of Cork's busiest footfall streets, off Oliver Plunkett Street with several food offers and has a hugely busy McDonalds at the far end by St Patrick's Street.

14 Winthrop Street has a €950,000 AMV and return of 6.74% via Savills

No 14 Winthrop Street is offered with approved food use by the City Council, and is being sold with its high-profile tenant (who also wholesale their branded meats via local supermarkets, Musgraves/SuperValu and Centras) in place.

Shoppers on Winthrop Street Cork.

Family-owned O'Flynn Food Company, with a business going back to 1921 and also in the legendary English Market, are on a 20-year upward-only lease from Feb 2010 at a passing rent of €70,000 pa, and do both sit-down and takeaway food at No 14.

The investment sale equates to a NIY/return of 6.74%.

Savills' Chris O'Callaghan says the sale offers investors "the potential to secure a property with a superb pitch and profile, over eight years income certain, an upward only rent review clause, and a tenant that continues to grow and expand their business.”

DETAILS: Savills 021-4271371