Little and large: site for 26 new Cork homes next to Ballinglanna's 600-unit scheme

It’s set at the lower end of lands sold three years ago by Savills to Aperee (part of Blackbee Healthcare Fund), part of the mix at Glanmire Rectory, which fetched €2.3m after several years on the market at a higher price.
It’s zoned as existing built-up area, and the planning grant for the 26 units was in 2019, with access to a bus stop to Cork City centre close by, near Ballinglanna (three minutes on foot), and with Glanmire a short walk, with its full range of services, schools, shopping, etc.