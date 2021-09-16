Little and large: site for 26 new Cork homes next to Ballinglanna's 600-unit scheme

A residential development site, next to a €15m nursing-home development and the O’Flynn Group’s Ballinglanna scheme of 600 homes, is for sale as a ready-to-go chance to build 26 homes.

Being sold on, on the edge of Cork’s Glanmire, by nursing-home operator Aperee, is a 2.3-acre land parcel, with full planning permission (FPP) for 26 homes, primarily townhouses, with some semi-ds, spanning two- to four-beds, of 1,000 sq ft to 1,367 sq ft.

Agents James O’Donovan and Peter O’Meara, of Savills, price the residential site at €1.25m, equating to €48,000 per stand.

Glanmire Rectory fetched €2.3m after several years on the market. It will now be the centerpiece of a 60,000 sq ft nursing home scheme by health sector investors Aperee

It’s set at the lower end of lands sold three years ago by Savills to Aperee (part of Blackbee Healthcare Fund), part of the mix at Glanmire Rectory, which fetched €2.3m after several years on the market at a higher price.

The period, red-brick building is being integrated into a 100-bed unit in a building complex of over 60,000 sq ft.

Also part of Aperee’s development by the former rectory is a training centre and montessori/crèche.

Now, this land offer may see Aperee recoup half of the rectory’s purchase price, at its €1.25m guide.

Glanmire development land is near Ballinglanna and Dunkathel

It’s zoned as existing built-up area, and the planning grant for the 26 units was in 2019, with access to a bus stop to Cork City centre close by, near Ballinglanna (three minutes on foot), and with Glanmire a short walk, with its full range of services, schools, shopping, etc.

The neighbouring O’Flynn Group’s Ballinglanna will total some 608 homes, plus amenities, and the Price Register shows 120 sales with a Ballinglanna-Glanmire address, with the larger detacheds in excess of €500,000.

Prices here, for the 26 townhouses and some semis, will be at the affordable end of the scale, and the sale may catch the eye of AHBs and other bodies, as well as builders.

There’s further access options to the city via the Lower Glanmire Road/Tivoli, or to the North Ring Road, while other routes will open up more fully over the hill to the Dunkathel Interchange, where upgrade works are now well-advanced, and, once completed, that may open up other land banks just immediately east of the city.

This niche, 26-unit, 2.3-acre site currently holds a detached house and garage, which will be demolished to facilitate development, with sewer/water services to hand, and the former rectory land site includes mature trees.