Crowing glory €4.5m housing site on top of Kinsale's chi-chi Compass Hill 

Location-wise, it’s just to the west of the nearly completed Cumnor Construction Convent Garden development.
Constantia Farm, on land bought in 2012 as farmland for over €450,000, doesn’t appear to be currently on the market, while local sources say it did attract interest at that price level.
Gannons’ 136-unit Kinsale Manor is completed, where three-bed homes rose from 2017 launch prices of €310,000 to €350,000 on wrap-up (detacheds sold at €500,000) and Gannons are now on site at Abbeyfort, near Kinsale hospital.