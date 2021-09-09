Crowing glory €4.5m housing site on top of Kinsale's chi-chi Compass Hill 

LAND for new homes development at the very top of Kinsale town, with views over the water, has come for sale with a €4.5m guide price, with a previous grant of planning permission for 64 homes, mostly apartments.

The elevated site, crowning Compass Hill, by a popular walking route above the thriving town (where new home sales have slumped due to current supply shortages), extends to 5.9 acres, and is being sold for a local family.

Selling it is local agent Josie Dinneen, who says it has some of the best elevated views of any development site around the popular Co Cork town, south and south-west over the inner harbour and Bandon river estuary.

She is acting jointly with James O’Donovan of Savills Cork.

Location-wise, it’s just to the west of the nearly completed Cumnor Construction Convent Garden development.

High-end homes at Cumnor's Convent Garden, Winters Hill Kinsale have all sold via Savills, with apartments to follow,

And, it directly adjoins a property called Constantia Farm, a modern 4,000 sq ft A3-rated one-off on 27 acres which was offered publicly for sale in May of this year, unofficially guided at €5m.

Constantia Farm, on land bought in 2012 as farmland for over €450,000, doesn’t appear to be currently on the market, while local sources say it did attract interest at that price level.

Constantia Farm Kinsale is on 27 acres

Now, a €4.5m, AMV is official on this 5.9 acres of land zoned for residential development.

It is listed as ‘Established Residential’ in the 2009 Kinsale Town Development Plan 2009, and a draft released in May 2021 for the span 2022-2028 indicates a zoning of ‘Existing Residential/Mixed Residential and Other Uses.’

Now available, the former E&T Builders’ associated land is likely to attract strong interest, given the views and housing demand locally and from further afield, and also due to its positive planning history.

It is now most likely to be pursued for house building rather than apartments, and is just west/upstream of Convent Garden, where the last townhouses have sold at over €440,000 apiece, and where two and three-bed apartments in the old Mercy Convent are the only elements yet to sell in that

ambitious 80+ unit scheme on seven acres.

Prices at those apartments, in the 1840’-built St Joseph’s Convent, are expected to be over €500,000, via Savills.

Buyers will hope that this Compass Hill land holding will yield more affordable homes, with developers such as Centurion Homes and Gannon Homes having recently completed successful schemes locally.

Gannon Homes Kinsale Manor, seen in 2019

Gannons’ 136-unit Kinsale Manor is completed, where three-bed homes rose from 2017 launch prices of €310,000 to €350,000 on wrap-up (detacheds sold at €500,000) and Gannons are now on site at Abbeyfort, near Kinsale hospital.

Here, Gannons are building 200 units in all, in a site originally owned by Dunboyne Construction.

Meanwhile, Centurion Homes have been confirmed as the buyers of a 3.4 acre residential development site by Kinsale’s Barrack Street.

It has full planning permission for 18 houses, and sold for c €1.5m via Savills’ Mr O’Donovan, the equivalent of €440,000 per acre, or over €80,000 per stand.

Centurion previously developed the sold-out scheme Cluain Mara, of 27 mid and upper-level houses.

Auctioneer Josie Dinneen reckons there’ll be very keen developer interest in this listing, with scope for 45-60 units, which could translate at c €90,000 per house ‘stand’ before construction, levies, and other costs.

DETAILS: Josie Dinneen 021-4772635, Savills 021-4271371