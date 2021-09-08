Starbucks drive-thru and petrol pumps part of €4.85m Tralee investment  sale

Being sold for a private investor with a €4.85 million guide, the Manor West Neighbourhood Centre offers a net initial yield of 8.72% for its next owner at the guide price, quoted by agent Chris O’Callaghan and Isobel O’Regan of Savills.
The bulk of the centre’s €464,000 annual income, some 57%, comes from pumps, via a Topaz/Circle K filling station, paying €266,648 pa on a 15-year lease until 2032, and with annual rental increases at 1.5% pa, rising to €314,098 pa by 2032.
(By coincidence, the family home of Ernie Boyle, Manor House, a late Victorian home of 4,000 sq ft on 1.5 acres with tennis court, is currently for sale adjacent to these Manor West properties, and has a c €800,000 AMV quoted by its selling agent Ger Carmody.)
“Manor West represents a prime investment opportunity that promises a stable rental income of over €460,000 per annum for almost 10 years.