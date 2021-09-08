Starbucks drive-thru and petrol pumps part of €4.85m Tralee investment  sale

A SUPERBLY set neighbourhood centre, right next door to Tralee’s Manor West Retail Park and with Kerry’s only Starbucks — a drive-thru — is for sale as an investment, with rental income of €464,000.

Being sold for a private investor with a €4.85 million guide, the Manor West Neighbourhood Centre offers a net initial yield of 8.72% for its next owner at the guide price, quoted by agent Chris O’Callaghan and Isobel O’Regan of Savills.

Second-strongest tenant is Starbucks, Kerry’s only one under the famous brand, and it’s paying a rent of €40,000 pa — on a 20-year lease running until 2039.

Starbucks operates a drive-through at an end unit.

Tralee’s drive-thru is rated at No 27 out of 104 cafes by Tripadvisor: the rent’s the equivalent of 15,000 drinks pa, or 260 cuppas a week.

Circle K is the main tenant, paying €266,648 pa with 1.5% increase each year until 2032

The bulk of the centre’s €464,000 annual income, some 57%, comes from pumps, via a Topaz/Circle K filling station, paying €266,648 pa on a 15-year lease until 2032, and with annual rental increases at 1.5% pa, rising to €314,098 pa by 2032.

Other tenants include a BoyleSports paying €24,000 pa, Kerry County Council, at a current rent of €30,000 pa, with both of those leases expiring in 2025.

Also in the varied tenant mix is a Fine Wines off-licence, a butcher’s, a fruit and veg shop, a Chinese restatuant, a barbers, and Dingle Seafood.

There’s a WAULT of 9.77 years (to break), with 22% of the income on leases with five years or less to run.

The Manor West Neighbourhoood Centre is on 1.6 acres, close to the Manor West Shopping Centre and Retail Park, which was developed in the 2000s by local family Boyle Brothers.

Manor House, on 1.5 acres in Tralee town, is priced at €800,000 with local agent Ger Carmody

(By coincidence, the family home of Ernie Boyle, Manor House, a late Victorian home of 4,000 sq ft on 1.5 acres with tennis court, is currently for sale adjacent to these Manor West properties, and has a c €800,000 AMV quoted by its selling agent Ger Carmody.)

This investment is “a high profile, consistent income generating investment located, at the eastern gateway of Tralee town,” says Savills agent Chris O’Callaghan.

Manor West Neighbourhood Retail Centre

“Manor West represents a prime investment opportunity that promises a stable rental income of over €460,000 per annum for almost 10 years.

“The fixed rental growth is provided for in the Circle K lease and there are ample asset management opportunities to further increase income,” he adds

Totalling 20,600 sq ft in two blocks on 1.6 acres, it’s in a

high-profile location on the R875, which connects with the N21, N22 and N69, a kilometre from the town centre, connecting it to the west.

Close by in the commercial base (with adjacent residential) schemes are Manor West Retail Park, Manor West Hotel, Tesco, Kerry County Council and University Hospital Kerry.

DETAILS: Savills 021-4271371.