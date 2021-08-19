With Fraser Group securing Cork Mahon Point's anchor unit, it's all eyes back on city centre retail vacancy now

The news of the UK-based Fraser Group’s overall 150,000sq ft deals at Mahon Point and Whitewater Centre in Kildare, with landlords Deka via their agents Savills (with Cushman & Wakefield for the Fraser Group), is a welcome boost for retail jobs, indicating a faith in bricks-and-mortar sales as well as online activity.
Also expected to be in the hunt for a store in Cork is American Eagle, which opened this month in Dublin’s Jervis St and is also going to Kildare’s Whitewater Centre, while Hollister and Mango are also expanding in Ireland.
Meanwhile, midway on St Patrick’s Street, next to the Penneys site, redevelopment of the former Victoria Hotel/Monsoon ground unit is well advanced, with 5,000sq ft ready for occupancy by year’s end, to be let via Savills jointly with Bannon Commercial.
There are suggestions of residential development overhead to follow, accessed off Cook St in a redevelopment by the building’s long-term owner, Joe Donnolly.
Savills’ Lia Dennehy and Mr O’Meara expressed positive hopes for a city centre bounce-back by 2022, as the estate agency reports early international brand inquiries on the vacated four-storey 20,700sq ft former Topshop unit 14 on Opera Lane.
That premises needs a new direction and repurposing, with banks, KPMG/receivers, the Roche family and others — plus the city and Cork itself — all with a stake in its future.