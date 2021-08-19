Penneys forges ahead with big expansion plans for Cork's St Patrick's Street

Fast-fashion retailer Penneys is forging ahead with ambitious plans for its flagship St Patrick’s Street store as it lodges a planning application today to increase its retail space by almost 50%.

The retail giant is not planning on closing the store during the expansion, which will add 17,000sq ft of retail space to its existing 37,000sq ft.

The O’Flynn Group — which has supported Penneys throughout the planning and development process, including assisting in assembling what is now one of the single largest real estate ownership blocks in the city, with north of €30m spent amassing it — confirmed the planning application will be lodged today.

O’Flynn Group operations officer Michael Kelleher said the expansion would “improve the retail experience for customers” and would result in an additional store entry point on Cook St.

While some existing units that form part of the block will remain as individual shops, including units on Oliver Plunkett St and Cook St, two units fronting on to St Patrick’s Street will be subsumed and form part of the expanded ground floor. They include the Flying Tiger premises and the unit that once housed Vera Moda and Jack & Jones.

A spokesperson for Penneys said: “We are excited to bring an even bigger and better Penneys to the heart of Cork city centre and create a great new shopping experience for our customers.”

It’s positive news for St Patrick’s Street, which is seeing some signs of recovery following a tough year of closures, principal among them retail giant Debenhams, which closed both its St Patrick’s Street and Mahon Point stores.

However, there are signs of a resurgence, with Sports Direct set to move into the Eason building, with Eason relocating, and with the Savoy Centre and the Queens Old Castle also set to be redeveloped (see Planning Notes and separate Fraser Group story on this page).

The proposed Penneys development will retain the St Patrick’s Street facade as it is protected. It’s listed in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage as a “notable and positive addition to the streetscape”.

The Penneys’ block stretches from Robert St to Cook St and from St Patrick’s Street back to Oliver Plunkett St, taking in the buildings in between.