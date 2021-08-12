Pilgrims’ Rest Hotel has great potential with the arrival of ‘Irish Camino’

After five years of planning, and 16 centuries of history, a long-distance Munster walking route styling itself as the Irish Camino is right on track for active growth.

And, set on the c 100km Pilgrim Route of St Declan, between the ancient ecclesiastical centres of Cashel in Tipperary and Ardmore in Waterford, is this hospitality venue, aptly now called the Pilgrims’ Rest Hotel, and up for sale as the nascent Pilgrim Route gets fully into gear during 2021.

Trading for a number of years, and almost on the doorstep of the Cistercian (Trappist) abbey at Waterford’s Mount Melleray and the grotto, it’s a 10/11 bedroomed hotel close to renowned Blackwater beauty spots like Lismore and Cappoquin, and is on the 30km stretch (one of five walking stages on St Declan’s Way) from Goatenbridge in south Tipperary to Lismore in Waterford, over the Knockmealdowns.

The area by the Vee, Munster Vales, the river Blackwater and forest walks by the famed Knockmealdowns also hosts the national adventure centre and outdoor activity base for Scouting Ireland, in the former Mount Melleray boarding school, acquired in 1979.

Mount Melleray Abbey.

However, the establishment of St Declan’s Way and final flourishes coming towards the end of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions (it’s just been approved in July 2021 by Sports Ireland as an accredited waymarked long-distance walking trail, and is listed on the National Trails Register), is now set to draw far more attention, and visitors, to the walking route; this property, now for sale, is one of a number listed as an accommodation option on the route on St Declan’s Way official website.

Offering it for sale, Dungarvan estate agent Denise Radley guides the recently upgraded nine-bay property with period roots with bar, restaurant, lounge, ten en suite bedrooms plus three-bed staff house at €750,000.

She describes the 6,000 sq ft hotel, currently trading, Bord Fáilte-registered and fully certified, on 1.35 acres as “most unique, it’s a fantastic investment opportunity for a hotelier, with an abundance of potential”. She says it’s got Georgian roots, and now is a boutique hotel, with lapsed planning for four three-bed units on the grounds and which, Ms Radley indicates, could be rekindled.

There’s been good interest in Pilgrims’ Rest since it went to market, according to the selling agent, but no offers have been made as of yet.