Half-acre site on Cork's Monahan Road may achieve €2m

A HALF acre strategic development site, in Cork city's south docks campus on Monahan Road, is for sale, with an unconfirmed price hope of up to €2m, equivalent to a heady €4m per acre level.

Just offered this week with agents Sean McCarthy and Gerard White of ERA Downey McCarthy is a zoned development site 1.3kms from the city centre, with Monahan Road identified as a key Bus Connects route with cycle lanes to serve the future docks' brownfield redevelopment impetus for thousands of homes and jobs.

The cleared site is adjacent to the likes of Phoenix House, the CORE building, Cleve Quarter & Business Park, Monahan Road Business Park, Tellengana House and Lawley House.

Former commercial/industrial sites are already being repurposed, and a new public park is being delivered on the Marina next to Páirc Uí Chaoimh, while the likes of Glenveagh Homes aim to build over 1,000 apartments on their former Live at the Marquee/Ford/Howard Holdings' site.

ERA says the arrival of this further site "is very topical given the plans afoot for Monahan Road and the wider South Docklands area.

Declining to confirm a price guide, they say they are inviting proposals as the site has a wide range of potential uses given its zoning and location.

ERA say the 0.52 acre site may suit for a variety of uses including offices, residential, healthcare etc, and that the surrounding public realm is also getting significant upgrades.

It is one kilometre from the South City Link Road/(N27), 1.3 kms from the city centre/South Mall and is bounded to the north by Monahan Road, to the west by Lawley House, and to the east by the five-storey Phoenix House office building.

DETAILS: ERA Downey McCarthy 021-4905000