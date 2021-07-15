Former Jump Nation warehouse unit in Togher ready to bounce back

WITH no bounce-back on the cards for an indoor children's leisure centre that fell victim to the vagaries of Covid-19, the Togher premises that once hosted Jump Nation is up for lease with a guiding rent of €120,000 pa.

What used to be Munster's first purpose-fitted trampoline centre is described as "an attractive lot size" of 15,200 sq ft by agents Behan, Irwin & Gosling, including Downing Commercial.

Agents Anthony Quinlan and Cearbhall Behan said Unit 3A at Doughcloyne Industrial Estate, Sarsfields Road, Cork city, is "set for a new lease of life". Indeed the industrial estate itself is undergoing significant regeneration with building and agri supplies business, South Coast Sales (SCS), firmly installed in a nearby 40,000 sq ft unit, having upsized from a 20,000 sq ft premises on the same estate, while city centre-based Carey Tool Hire is headed for the vacated SCS unit, bought off market for just under €2m.

Aerial view of Unit 3A, Doughcloyne Industrial Estate, Sarsfields Road.

Mr Behan said the warehouse and logistics sector has seen significant activity in the past 12 months, driven by lack of supply and lack of new developments for over a decade. Despite this, approximately 270,000 sq ft of industrial space had been taken up in Cork over the last year, he said.

Mr Behan is expecting strong interest in the Togher warehouse unit, given its size and proximity to the the city centre (4km) and to the South Ring Road network and access east to the Jack Lynch Tunnel, with good connectivity to the M8 Dublin Road, the N40 Rosslare Euro Route and N22 to West Cork/Kerry

He says the detached unit, with an apex height of 9.3m with two roller shutter doors to the front, and an additional roller shutter door to the side, is suitable for "a variety of uses". Flexible lease terms are available, he adds, and the site has plenty car-parking. The building itself has the benefit of weather canopies and there are offices at ground and first level, finished to a high standard. The BER is C1.

The warehouse f extends to 10,200 sq ft (947 sq m) the ground floor and first floor offices each occupy 2,500 sq ft (232 sq m), giving a total of 15,200 sq ft/1,412 sq m.

More details: Behan, Irwin & Gosling, Inc Downing Commercial at 021 2470007.