Entire Oysterhaven holiday home complex for sale for €2m

AN ENTIRE block of holiday homes on the south coast of Ireland, familiar to legions of families whose youngsters have experienced the thrills of a nearby watersports centre, is for sale for €2m.

Oysterhaven Holiday Cottages, a purpose-built eight-cottage holiday rental complex, adjacent to Oysterhaven Activity Centre, is available for sale as an entire lot, or in two blocks of four, or as individual cottages, priced from €260,000 apiece. The activity centre is not for sale.

Oysterhaven holiday cottages

As previously reported in the Irish Examiner, the owners, Oliver and Kate Hart, built the cottages in the late 1980s as part of a plan to to ensure continued business throughout the summer months at their adjacent watersports centre - so that families had the option of staying in the area, rather than day trips, to take part in the numerous watersports on offer, such as sailing, windsurfing and kayaking.

They built up a loyal clientele over the years, with many “repeat” customers returning annually - even some of the same families who first came to stay more than 30 years ago.

The Harts are now selling the cottages en masse, and intend to turn all their attention instead to the busy adventure centre, which they established in 1981, and where they are currently running summer camps, largely unhampered by Covid-19 because of the outdoor focus.

Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald is handling the sale of the holiday complex.

He said the 821 sq ft cottages are “always in high demand, summer being the prime time, but with winter rentals too”.

Cottage interior

The layout of the cottages is identical, with the exception of one, which is wheelchair friendly, in line with Fáilte Ireland regulations.

Each of the cottages has three double bedrooms, a shower room and separate WC. The main living area is open plan, kitchen/living/dining room, with views down over Oysterhaven Bay.

Mr O’Flynn said the houses are well maintained inside and out, with communal gardens to the front, each with its own patio area to make the most of those stunning views.

Patios to front

The cottages have two parking spaces apiece and a boat trailer/storage gear space. To the rear of each cottage is a small garden. The energy rating is D2.

“The cottages are fully fitted out and ready for immediate occupation,” said Mr O’Flynn, adding that each can accommodate six people.

Oysterhaven Holiday Cottages are in a glorious location, minutes from sheltered Oysterhaven Bay and just 9km from bustling Kinsale town. Cork Airport is just 22km away.

Oysterhaven Bay

Mr O'Flynn expects the sale to attract an investor/investors, or, individuals seeking a holiday home.

Contact Johnny O'Flynn, Sherry FitzGerald 021 4273041.