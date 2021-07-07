Will farmers come to the fore for West Waterford €1.2m golf course sale?

AN ONLINE auction later this month will decide the fate – fairways or farmland – of a 30 year old Munster parkland golf course.

Due for sale is the West Waterford Golf Club, on 148 acres close to Dungarvan, developed in the early 1990s on a family farm, and now with a pre-auction €1.2 million AMV quoted by estate agents Colliers, jointly with Ken Tyrrell receiver with PWC.

See the woods from the trees? the land includes mature trees with a value of up to €200,000 once harvested

That’s a price drop of €300k from the course’s first suggested sale outing in January of this year, when it was guided at €1.5million by Colliers and REA Spratt, offered as a going concern and said to be profitable.

From a farmer’s point of view, it equates to about €8,000 an acre, at a time when good quality land in the area can make as much as €15,000 per acre.

And, notes agent Marcus Magnier of Colliers, there's standing timber in mature planting (inc spruce) worth up to €200,000 - so woods, in more ways than one, may disappear from this land-bank?

Currently in use as a 6,800 yard members’ club since reopening for summer 2021 play after Covid-19 lockdowns, the West Waterford Golf Club was designed by Eddie Hackett, and follows an occasional trend of some Irish golf courses with their future hanging in the balance.

Notably, the selling agent have prepared two very different selling pitches for the property, one as a golf course/business, listing the land, course and 6,000 sq ft clubhouse details.

Handicap? West Waterford Golf Club's price guide is €1.2m, or c €8,000 an acre, while equal quality farmland can fetch €15,000 per acre

The other holds out how easily the course could revert to farming/agricultural uses after a 30-year sporting hiatus, and that prospectus includes a slatted cattle shed.

Set about 6kms from Dungarvan, the course is one of three which have marketed themselves as a Dungarvan/West Waterford golfing triangle, co-promoting and offering deals for playing the trio of West Waterford GC, Gold Coast GC and Dungarvan GC.

Its arrival for sale followed the 2020 sals of Ballykisteen GC near Limerick Junction, sold for €1.25m and currently open for play.

The online sale via PWC and Colliers notes that fertilisers have been standard or eco-friendly, bar more specialised applications on the greens, and as a result wildlife is more abundant than on more manicured and pesticide treated courses, whilst reverting to farm use/crop growing and grazing is also quicker as a result.

The two-storey clubhouse, with viewing balcony, could converted to a sizeable private home also, it is suggested if a farming buyer comes to the fore.

