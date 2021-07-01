Bookshop ‘at heart of community’ up for sale in Clonakilty

Clon bookshop arrival follows 'sale agreed' at Kinsale Bookshop where "Ryan Tubridy was not the buyer."
Bookshop ‘at heart of community’ up for sale in Clonakilty

Clonakilty Bookshop, centrally located on  Pearse Street, is guided at €315,000 by agent Andy Donoghue of  Hodnett Forde, who says the late owner Geraldine Cullinane did  a very fine conversion of the upper floors

Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 14:00
Tommy Barker

A SHOP premises that has been at the heart of Clonakilty town's community for years, most recently serving as a bookshop and with very high quality living accommodation above,  has come up for sale, just weeks after the agreed sale of another Cork bookshop, in Kinsale.

Listed with agent Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde in the West Cork town is 12 Pearse Street, which traded most recently as Clonakilty Bookshop, owned and operated by Geraldine Cullinane, who passed away at the end of 2020.

A hugely popular figure in the town which has three bookshops and a hinterland that includes a number of internationally noted writers including David Mitchell and Louise O'Neill, Ms Coughlan's property can be bought as a bookshop, or for any other use, says Mr Donoghue, who guides the four-storey building at €315,000.

Facing O'Donovan's Hotel, the  building, with 1,800 sq ft in all and three/four bedrooms, has a traditional shop front, and a self-contained apartment "finished to a grandeur and decor akin to its charming period origins." 

Clonakilty Bookshop comes to market after the May launch of the 1,800 sq ft Kinsale Bookshop, just gone 'sale agreed' for owner Liam Barrett.

Tubs and Titles: Kinsale Bookshop has gone 'Sale Agreed' at its €475,000 AMV via agent Michel McKenna, and was visited twice in recent weeks by Ryan Tubridy. He bought books, but not the shop
Tubs and Titles: Kinsale Bookshop has gone 'Sale Agreed' at its €475,000 AMV via agent Michel McKenna, and was visited twice in recent weeks by Ryan Tubridy. He bought books, but not the shop

Kinsale Bookshop made its €475,000 AMV via agent Mick McKenna and was visited in recent weeks by regular visitor RTE's Ryan Tubridy.

It's not known if it will continue to sell books but Mr McKenna quipped "I can confirm that  Ryan Tubridy was not the buyer."

 

Details: Hodnett Forde 023-8833367, v

More in this section

‘Coming of age’ €2.5 million Carrigaline site may well suit a nursing home ‘Coming of age’ €2.5 million Carrigaline site may well suit a nursing home
McCabe buys Cork's iconic 'Pav' with plans to reopen in time for the Jazz McCabe buys Cork's iconic 'Pav' with plans to reopen in time for the Jazz
Tenant for former Quills store provides boost for St Patrick's Street Tenant for former Quills store provides boost for St Patrick's Street
Bookshop ‘at heart of community’ up for sale in Clonakilty

Ringaskiddy €16m port building to attract logistics and agri firms as Port expands 

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices