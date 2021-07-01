Bookshop ‘at heart of community’ up for sale in Clonakilty

A SHOP premises that has been at the heart of Clonakilty town's community for years, most recently serving as a bookshop and with very high quality living accommodation above, has come up for sale, just weeks after the agreed sale of another Cork bookshop, in Kinsale.
Listed with agent Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde in the West Cork town is 12 Pearse Street, which traded most recently as Clonakilty Bookshop, owned and operated by Geraldine Cullinane, who passed away at the end of 2020.
A hugely popular figure in the town which has three bookshops and a hinterland that includes a number of internationally noted writers including David Mitchell and Louise O'Neill, Ms Coughlan's property can be bought as a bookshop, or for any other use, says Mr Donoghue, who guides the four-storey building at €315,000.
Facing O'Donovan's Hotel, the building, with 1,800 sq ft in all and three/four bedrooms, has a traditional shop front, and a self-contained apartment "finished to a grandeur and decor akin to its charming period origins."
Clonakilty Bookshop comes to market after the May launch of the 1,800 sq ft Kinsale Bookshop, just gone 'sale agreed' for owner Liam Barrett.
Kinsale Bookshop made its €475,000 AMV via agent Mick McKenna and was visited in recent weeks by regular visitor RTE's Ryan Tubridy.
It's not known if it will continue to sell books but Mr McKenna quipped "I can confirm that Ryan Tubridy was not the buyer."
Details: Hodnett Forde 023-8833367, v