Bookshop ‘at heart of community’ up for sale in Clonakilty

A SHOP premises that has been at the heart of Clonakilty town's community for years, most recently serving as a bookshop and with very high quality living accommodation above, has come up for sale, just weeks after the agreed sale of another Cork bookshop, in Kinsale.

Listed with agent Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde in the West Cork town is 12 Pearse Street, which traded most recently as Clonakilty Bookshop, owned and operated by Geraldine Cullinane, who passed away at the end of 2020.