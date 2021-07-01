‘Coming of age’ €2.5 million Carrigaline site may well suit a nursing home

Satellite Cork town has it all - bar a purpose built care home for an ageing population, says estate agent
Nursing hopes of development: 4.2-acre Kilnagleary Carrigaline site could suit high density residential, or nursing home, or a mix of uses

Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 10:00
Tommy Barker reports

A DEVELOPMENT  site sale in Cork's Carrigaline might well show the 'satellite' town's coming of age - it may be bought for development of a nursing home.

With a population heading to 18,000, and a 50 year span of residential development from village status to thriving community with  a full range of service and amenities, from schools to shops and sports, the only real lack is a modern nursing home to serve a naturally ageing population, notes estate agent Malcom Tyrrell.

He has just pinned a €2.5 million guide price to a plot of 4.2 acres next door to the new Carrigaline Educate Together School by the Ferney Road and off the main Crosshaven/Fountainstown road.

Auctioneers Mr Tyrrell and Jackie Cohalan of Cohalan Downing say there is a previous, positive planning history, on this wooded, section of land, going back to 2005 and 2011, with mooted uses including residential, nursing home and other mixes.

Outline permission was granted in '05 for a nursing home on the northern portion, and other applications were for a mixed development of retail, creche, medical centre, office buildings, 25  apartments, and 14 houses, with parking.

A portion was reckoned to need a wayleave through it for services with 20m clear either side.

Meanwhile, a development site, most likely for residential development, is offered in Limerick city's Clare Street.

Agents Murphy Gubbins seek offers of  c€1.25 million for the Lock Quay Service Station site by the Dublin Road and Castletroy, next to a gaelcoláiste and the Absolute Hotel.

They say the triangular site could suit a high density residential scheme, with nearby height precedents of up to eight storeys.

Details: Cohalan Downing 021-4277717

Murphy Gubbins 061-590000

Ringaskiddy €16m port building to attract logistics and agri firms as Port expands 

