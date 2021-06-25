Tenant for former Quills store provides boost for St Patrick's Street

The owners of the Savoy on Cork’s St Patrick's Street have secured a tenant for the former Quills store who is looking to occupy the location by the end of the year.

The Clarendon Group, owners of the complex, have lodged a fresh planning application to reconfigure the internal layout of the historic building, significantly enlarging the former Quills store, incorporating some of the smaller units that were located within the centre. A former barbershop, travel agent and juice shop would all be amalgamated into unit number two, resulting in a significantly larger retail unit.

It is the latest of a series of planning applications to revamp the former Savoy Centre, and return it to use.

The Savoy Centre has been vacant for some years. Planning was granted in 2018 to merge the former A Wear unit fronting onto St Patrick's Street with the sports shop to the rear of the shopping centre to form one large JD Sports retail outlet.

The remaining units, with the exception of the 3 mobile phone store, are all vacant. Last year, a large-scale redevelopment of the remaining elements of the Savoy Theatre Complex was granted by Cork City Council that ended the building's recent history as a shopping arcade with numerous units in favour of three larger units, facing St Patrick's Street.

That permission also includes the change of use of a portion of the Savoy Theatre and former upper retail areas to residential use for 11 apartments. The owners of the Savoy are seeking tenants for the retail units prior to commencing construction.

The applicants state that this new application is a "simple permission which is an immediate short-term measure to react to the fact that a retail tenant for retail unit 2 [Quills] has been secured and is seeking a slightly larger unit and is looking to occupy the unit before the end of the year".

The identity of the future tenant of the former Quills unit has not been disclosed. Their arrival on St Patrick's Street is expected to provide a significant boost to an area severely impacted by the Covid pandemic. Debenhams, Monsoon, Oasis, Warehouse, and Clarks all had outlets on the street in 2019.

The current planning application follows on from the announcement earlier this year by Penneys to significantly expand its presence on the street. Construction work has also commenced on the redevelopment of the former Victoria Hotel into a large retail unit.