Modular build underway at Mercy University Hospital 

THE process of assembling a three-storey modular extension on a reasonably tight site at the Mercy University Hospital, as part of an ongoing €28m capital investment programme, got underway this week.

The operation, involving East Cork Crane Hire, will see almost 30 pods, supplied by Extra Space Solutions, lifted into position on Sheares Street, with Datum Building and Civil Engineering overseeing the build.

The project, progressed under Covid-19 emergency legislation, will see 30 beds added to the existing complement of 321, as well as two state-of-the-art theatres. A new radiology department is also planned.

The extra beds will be in both single and multi-bed ensuite bedrooms.

The plans to expand and redevelop the hospital campus were outlined in its 2020 Campus Development Plan which envisages eventually quadrupling the hospital capacity from 22,000 sq m to 90,200 sq m. The redevelopment includes a combination of major new capital developments and the expansion, conversion and refurbishment of existing buildings. As part of this, MUH is planning to use some of the cross-river Distillery Fields site which it jointly owns with UCC. The site is on the opposite bank of the River Lee from the main hospital and there’s already a pedestrian bridge linking the two. A second pedestrian bridge directly in front of the main hospital is within Cork City Council’s development plans. A joint master plan has been developed with UCC and the MUH Campus study is complementary to this plan, according to the hospital.

The Mercy plans to relocate a number of clinical buildings to the Distillery Fields site, such as elective day case, outpatient clinics and ambulatory care units, and to develop an integrated healthcare centre for academic teaching, research and training.

UCC and the Tyndall Institute also have plans for the immediate locale, which would involve doubling the size of the Institute on Cork’s North Mall. They sought planning permission in April for the expansion and for a new tri-span bridge but concerns have been raised by Cork City Council because the plan proposes to demolish the former Irish Distilleries Bottling Plant, designed by architect Frank Murphy and regarded as an example of classic 1960s architecture. The Council has sought more information from UCC/Tyndall in relation to the project and it is expected to be some time before this is received.