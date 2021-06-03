New moves expected at property off Cork's South Mall  

A three-storey building off the South Mall in Cork which once operated as a dance school has come to market with potential for commercial and/or residential use.
In need of redevelopment, No 12-13 Fitton St, with dual frontage on Fr Mathew St and Fitton St, has zoning which provides for a range of commercial/residential development, subject to planning permission.
Selling agent Philip Horgan of Cushman & Wakefield, who’s guiding at €275,000, said the premises has potential for upward development, as there is form in the area, namely the adjacent six-storey Mathew House, home to AIB Business Banking.
The Fitton St site footprint is about 115 sq m (0.028 acres). The interior needs a complete overhaul.
Built in the 1800s and owned by the same family since 1946, No 12-13 was sublet to a dance school in 1950s and ‘60s. A portion was sublet as offices between 1974 and 1997.
Mr Horgan said there’s been “lots of interest”: “Development sites in the centre of town don’t come up that often. I would see it as an entirely office space, or with ground floor commercial and overhead residential.”