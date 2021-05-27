€4m unit for sale in Little Island sees Fortune 500-linked occupants sign 10-year lease

A NEW, second lease for ten years and a very strong Fortune 500 parent company behind the covenant will attract a wide investor cross section to a €4m industrial investment in Cork.

On offer via agent Declan Hickey of Casey & Kingston is Unit 34 in the GB Business park in Little lsland, which earns €240,000 pa from its new 10-year FRI lease from July 1 2021, with no break option.

The 30,850 sq ft building, extensively refurbed in 2008, is let to Biotector Analytical Systems Ltd, which trades as Hach and is a subsidiary of the Danaher Group, a Fortune 500 company with a market cap of almost $160bn.

C&K’s Mr Hickey guides at €4 million plus VAT, noting “recent sales of investment properties in the Cork market with 10 years-plus secure income have been in the order 5% and 6%,” noting that at the guide it equates to a NIY of 5.5% or a gross yield of 6%.

The building is close to one of the two sites at the GB Business Park bought by Pepsico in the past year bought for a combined €1.5m, or c €300,000 per acre and with activity on one of those sites close to this Unit 34 which is now for sale for its investor owners who are moving on to other investments.

The rent set in the new lease at Unit 34 is €7.75 psf, is in line with market rent for this type of unit and “we believe the covenant is genuine top class and we expect that the eventual sale price will reflect this,” said Mr Hickey.

Hach’s signing of a second lease and the 10-year commitment by them “clearly demonstrates their satisfaction with the premises and the location,” he adds, saying road upgrades in the past 18 months had vastly improved access and egress to Little Island’s industrial hinterland and further improvements will follow with the advancing Dunkathel Interchange reworking.

The building’s extensive refurbished in 2008 included a full internal refurbishment, new roof, canopy and concrete floor at delivery area, replacement of all windows, as well as installation of fire doors and windows on front elevation.

With the industrial occupier and leasing sector about the best-performing of all Irish property classes right and demand strong, C&K’s Declan Hickey says “I expect this sale will generate interest from private investors, wealth managers, institutional investors and pension funds.

DETAILS: Casey & Kingston 021-4271127.