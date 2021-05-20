Little scoops of happiness: Gino’s Gelato to open fourth Cork City outlet

Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 12:00
Catherine Shanahan

GELATO stores are the new cool and lovers of the Gino’s brand will be lapping up - or licking up - the news that Wilton Shopping Centre is set to become its fourth Cork city location.

Wilton is one of eight new locations in the pipeline for the award-winning Irish owned company, which opened its 20th store in Westport, Co Mayo, this month.

Gino’s Gelato already has Cork stores on Oliver Plunkett St, Paul St and, most recently, in the former Cudmore’s shop at 22 St Patrick St.

The brand was founded in 2008 by second generation ice-cream men, Jonathan Kirwan and Anthony Murphy.

Mr Murphy said while the past year “has been challenging for many small businesses including Gino’s, we feel we have adapted well and have our biggest plans yet in 2021, to bring the great taste of Gino’s to lots more people around Ireland”.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the company managed to open four new stores since June of last year, with eight more in the works before the end of this year. An additional 50 staff were hired in 2020 and the workforce is set to grow by 140, to over 400, in 2021. 

The company uses 100% organic Irish milk in its gelato and Irish water brand Uisce for its sorbet range. 

