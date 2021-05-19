It's all happening in Douglas: Another key site comes to market for €1.8m in Cork city suburb 

A HEALTHY level of land and commercial property activity in the Cork city suburb of Douglas is continuing with the arrival to market this week of a prime two-acre site for €1.8m.

The latest offering, via Lisney, is located west of Douglas village, to the rear of the St Patrick’s Woollen Mills complex.

Like the adjoining mills, it is zoned ‘Town Centre’, which includes mixed-use development and caters for a variety of town centre-type uses including offices, retail, and some residential.

David McCarthy, Lisney selling agent along with Amanda Isherwood, believes the site will appeal to a broad range of users, including retail, cinema, or medical uses.

Douglas had a cinema for 25 years, but it closed in 2019 to make way for a new 1,000 sq m Aldi store which is due to open in July/August.

Possible medical uses could include a primary care centre or nursing home.

In a sign of buyer confidence, the site comes to market just as a deal is being concluded on another prime site in Douglas, this time on Main St, for just above the asking price of €1.8m.

The site in question, which was sold by Savills as a single lot, extends to 0.59 acres and includes the former PTSB bank, as well as land and buildings to the rear.

It’s understood the buyer is a Dublin-based developer and there are rumours of plans for a residential development. The former bank building building has full planning permission for a ground-floor restaurant. The Irish Examiner understands contracts have been signed and the deal is due to close shortly.

This site was also zoned ‘Town Centre’, as was the nearby two acre former cinema site that Aldi acquired, with planning in place to build their store, which was delayed by the pandemic. It’s understood the cinema site sold for in the region of €6m, or €3m per acre.

The two acres now for sale with Lisney come hot on the heels of another multi-million euro investor offering that Lisney is also handling in the area — East Douglas Village. It’s essentially an entire street, guiding at €9.5m, and includes five buildings — a bar/restaurant with 10-bedroom hotel, 16 apartments, three restaurants, plus offices and retail accommodation, all close to 100% occupancy.

The East Village, Douglas, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

The development, which adjoins Aldi and a busy McDonald’s, is generating considerable interest, including among Dublin-based developers.

Lisney’s Mr McCarthy said he also expects keen interest in the site adjoining the woollen mills — which is accessed via the mills complex — as it’s within walking distance of Douglas village and convenient to Cork City centre and the N40 South Ring Road.

“There remains steady demand for well located suburban development sites and this is a rare opportunity to acquire such a strategically-located ‘town centre’ zoned site,” he said.

Mr McCarthy said the triangular-shaped site will also appeal to developers and investors “for mixed use development”.

Douglas, with a population in the region of 27,000, is bouncing back after a difficult trading period, triggered by a fire that forced the closure of Douglas Village Shopping Centre for more than a year, with trading challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. The centre re-opened in November, also though some of its smaller, non-essential retail units did not survive the pandemic.

The village serves a large hinterland including Douglas, Rochestown, Passage West, Grange, Frankfield, and Carrigaline, and it’s home to a series of high profile retailers such as Dunnes Stores, Tesco, Marks and Spencer, and the soon-to-open Aldi. The village also has a healthy offering of pubs and restaurants, such as Barry’s of Douglas Bar & Restaurant and Eco Restaurant.

For further details contact David McCarthy or Amanda Isherwood, Lisney 021-427507