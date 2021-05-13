Stall for lease in Cork's world-renowned English Market 

Plying the local and the exotic, while catering to every taste and pocket, the English Market’s eclectic range of traders is set to expand as Cork City Council invites expressions of interest from would-be food-related vendors.
Two adjoining stalls, in the form of a single unit, are up for grabs, with an annual rent of €9,226, as well as €40,000 in key money.
The dual-fronted unit, comprised of stalls 34 and 38, was previously occupied by family butchers Best Meats, who traded in the market for more than 30 years, before closing in March in the face of financial challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Real Olive Company, which occupied the stall opposite, has moved across the aisle temporarily to the vacated unit, in a high-profile corner position, according to agent Cearbhall Behan of Behan Irwin & Gosling incorporating Downing Commercial.
Mr Behan described the leasehold opportunity as a chance “to secure a strong foothold in a world-renowned food emporium”. The English Market was put on the global foodie map in 2011 following a visit by Queen Elizabeth, whose jovial exchange with fishmonger Pat O’Connell made world headlines.
The unit for lease measures approximately 567 sq ft (52.6sq m) and Mr Behan said while the Council will consider all proposals — with the exception of a café or a hot food operator — the preference is for “innovative proposals from artisan, high-quality food producers that will add value to the unique, quality offering in the market”.
Mr Behan is taking expressions of interest up to Thursday, June 10. The unit is available with a new long-term lease of up to 21 years.